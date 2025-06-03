Brian McKnight Reportedly Made No Effort To Speak To Estranged Son Niko Prior To His Death

It looks like there were no efforts from Brian McKnight to mend the relationship with his son prior to his untimely passing.

Source: Joseph Okpako

The 17-time Grammy nominee made no effort to reach out to his estranged son, Cole Nikolas (“Niko”) McKnight, before his death, according to reports from Page Six. Following the 32-year-old’s passing from cancer last week, a source close to the situation told the outlet that the singer “has not reached out to the family.”

“He did not contact or see Niko,” the insider added before insisting Niko “was surrounded by an abundance of love and support from those who truly mattered,” including his mother, Julie McKnight, his older brother, Brian McKnight Jr., his wife, Carla, and other extended family members.

Julie McKnight took to Instagram on Friday, May 30, to confirm the news that Niko had passed away the day before, which came following a two-year battle with cancer.

“Nikolas was a cherished husband, son, brother, grandson, uncle, and nephew whose warmth, laughter, and love touched the lives of all who knew him,” she wrote under a photo of herself with Niko and Brian Jr. “Nikolas was a self taught artist of music and photography. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family and all those who held him dear.”

Brian Jr. has since paid tribute to his younger brother on Instagram, calling him his “favorite everything.”

“I’ll live the rest of my life in a constant state of disbelief,” he began in his emotional caption. “My beautiful baby brother, I will love you until this plane ceases to exist. There is no me without you, so living just feels out of whack. The balance is gone, and will never be the same…I was the luckiest big brother in the universe. It almost seemed unfair at times.”

Brian McKnight has had an estranged relationship with his eldest four children for years now. In October 2023, the singer announced on Instagram that he legally changed his name to become a senior to his then-newborn son, Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr., whom he shares with wife Leilani Mendoza. He had already been a senior to his eldest son, Brian Jr.

The next year, he proclaimed that he didn’t claim his estranged biological kids because they were the “product of sin.”

“In order to live a life that you love, you have to get rid of the evil and the negativity—even if that evil and negativity is related [to you],” he said during a Q&A session on Instagram at the time.

Rest in peace, Niko.