Brian McKnight Continues To Prove His Biological Children Never Cross His Mind With New ‘Fatherhood’ Series

Brian McKnight is determined to prove that he doesn’t have his biological children’s pictures in frames nor hear their footsteps down the hall with his latest “Fatherhood” series.

Brian flagrantly falsetto fueled the diabolical “deadbeat” allegations and premiered a new weekly segment on his Instagram page called Fatherhood Fridays. The series will go in-depth about his relationship with his wife, Leilani, and her two biological children, Julia and Jack. He also doubles down on his claims that their newest son, named Brian Jr., is the result of true love and not sin, unlike the four children from his previous relationship.

“Fatherhood Fridays is about how when you do things the right way, with God on your side, with the person made for you, that happiness and joy you feel will be greater than anything you could’ve ever imagined,” Brian said.

He went on to say that throughout the course of his 10-year relationship with Leilani, he proudly parented her children with the blessing of their biological father.

“What is a part of her is a part of me also. I have my own personal father-daughter and father-son relationships with them, and as their father, I have the privilege of loving them, molding them, guiding them, and nurturing them alongside their mom,” he said. “And bringing them to adulthood, frankly, has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life.”

There was no mention of his other four children—the first Brian Jr., Niko, Briana, and Clyde—in his intro video to the series. Surprise, surprise! However, he did take the opportunity to throw shade their way, saying,

“They gave me the gift of true fatherhood. They are mine; I am theirs. What we have is symbiotic. They nurture me as much as I nurture them. See, there’s a huge difference when a man is a father out of choice and desire and not out of obligation and that’s what ‘Fatherhood Fridays’ is all about, the joys of fatherhood.”

Disgusted former fans put the sinister singer on blast for flaunting his new family while his biological son Niko fights cancer.

McKnight doesn’t seem phased by losing longtime fans and the backlash repeatedly leading to canceled shows. He must be fine with starting back at one. After all, he did the same with his family.