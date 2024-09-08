Celebrity

Brian McKnight Continues To Give New Meaning To Diabolical

Brian McKnight Continues To Prove His Biological Children Never Cross His Mind With New ‘Fatherhood’ Series

Published on September 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brian McKnight joins Boyz II Men Performing In London

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Brian McKnight is determined to prove that he doesn’t have his biological children’s pictures in frames nor hear their footsteps down the hall with his latest “Fatherhood” series.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_mgSbssqjV/

Brian flagrantly falsetto fueled the diabolical “deadbeat” allegations and premiered a new weekly segment on his Instagram page called Fatherhood Fridays. The series will go in-depth about his relationship with his wife, Leilani, and her two biological children, Julia and Jack. He also doubles down on his claims that their newest son, named Brian Jr., is the result of true love and not sin, unlike the four children from his previous relationship.

“Fatherhood Fridays is about how when you do things the right way, with God on your side, with the person made for you, that happiness and joy you feel will be greater than anything you could’ve ever imagined,” Brian said.

He went on to say that throughout the course of his 10-year relationship with Leilani, he proudly parented her children with the blessing of their biological father.

What is a part of her is a part of me also. I have my own personal father-daughter and father-son relationships with them, and as their father, I have the privilege of loving them, molding them, guiding them, and nurturing them alongside their mom,” he said. “And bringing them to adulthood, frankly, has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life.”

Mmm.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_jemddPbtT/

There was no mention of his other four children—the first Brian Jr., Niko, Briana, and Clyde—in his intro video to the series. Surprise, surprise! However, he did take the opportunity to throw shade their way, saying,

“They gave me the gift of true fatherhood. They are mine; I am theirs. What we have is symbiotic. They nurture me as much as I nurture them. See, there’s a huge difference when a man is a father out of choice and desire and not out of obligation and that’s what ‘Fatherhood Fridays’ is all about, the joys of fatherhood.”

Disgusted former fans put the sinister singer on blast for flaunting his new family while his biological son Niko fights cancer.

McKnight doesn’t seem phased by losing longtime fans and the backlash repeatedly leading to canceled shows. He must be fine with starting back at one. After all, he did the same with his family.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Ain't Isht Daddies Brian McKnight Celebrity News Celebrity Seeds Newsletter People Ain't Isht

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In Columbia, SC

History Hater: Donald Trump Orders The Removal Of All Signs And Exhibits On Enslavement From National Parks

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close