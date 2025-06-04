Backbiting Begins? Angsty Elon Musk Rips Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ After Leaving DOGE Last Week

The minute President Donald Trump teamed up with his billionaire bosom buddy, Elon Musk, to create a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and staff it with dude-bro MAGA loyalists who have no experience in government or government efficiency—we all should have known the honeymoon would be over eventually.

Well, last Friday, May 30, Musk ended his participation in DOGE, which, as CNN noted, the Tesla CEO had to be granted special government employee status to lead. (Because the so-called anti-DEI administration is weirdly obsessed with inexperienced white men, some of whom can’t qualify for the positions they’re appointed to without special waivers.) And, on Tuesday, June 3, Musk took to X to rip the president’s “big beautiful bill,” the massive tax and spending cuts package that the House GOP just barely passed last week, leaving it up to the Senate to vote on.

From CNN:

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” the tech billionaire posted on X. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.” He added in a subsequent post: “Congress is making America bankrupt.” In another, he said: “In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people.” Several White House officials said they were caught off guard by the harsh remarks. While Musk’s sentiments on the bill were no secret to senior staff in the West Wing, they weren’t expecting him to take such a strong public stance, according to those officials, especially given conversations Musk has had with White House staff and GOP lawmakers.

Yeah, the GOP is probably looking at Elon like: “Bro, you just gon’ do Trump like this after he staged a Tesla infomercial in front of the White House just so you can sell more of that janky-ass, Temu Back-to-the-Future-looking-ass Cybertruck?”

Anyway, this isn’t the first time Musk lashed out over Trump’s bill. In an interview after it passed in the House, he said he was “disappointed” in the vote, adding that it would increase “the budget deficit, not just decrease it” and undermine “the work that the DOGE team is doing.” (I’m just going to go ahead and let y’all guess at what “work” Musky is talking about there, because—yeah—IDK.)

It’s worth noting that Musk isn’t the only Republican who isn’t seeing the beauty in this bill. In fact, some GOP legislators, like Rep. Mike Flood (R-Neb.), had to plead ignorance and admit to their constituents that they weren’t aware of unpopular provisions in Trump’s bill, because, apparently, they didn’t really read it.

From MSNBC:

Last week, for example, Republican Rep. Mike Flood held a town hall meeting with constituents in his Nebraska district, where he faced questions about a provision in the bill that would effectively prevent judges from holding litigants who defy court orders in contempt—a move that appeared designed to protect Donald Trump and his White House team. Flood agreed that this policy was misguided, while grudgingly conceding that he didn’t know it was in the bill he voted for.

Unsurprisingly, congresswoman and professional dumb blonde stereotype caricature, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), also had to eat a little crow after discovering she didn’t like the bill she helped advance to the Senate.

Still, the White House is defending Trump’s agenda, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt telling reporters that “the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill.”

“It doesn’t change the president’s opinion—this is one big, beautiful bill and he is sticking to it,” Leavitt added, sounding like a pre-programmed MAGA puppet who is literally just repeating Trump catchphrases at this point.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was at least slightly more aggressive in countering Musk’s criticism, saying he’s “terribly wrong” about the legislation, and that he and Musk had a “very friendly conversation” over the phone Monday, where Johnson said he “extolled all the virtues of the bill.”

It’s worth noting that, according to MSNBC, Johnson “and his leadership team wrote and rewrote their not-so-beautiful bill in the middle of the night, and changed the reconciliation package repeatedly in response to private backroom deals, far from public view.”

So, this is how we’re making America great again, huh? These guys???

Sad!