Bravo’s ‘Love Hotel’ Exclusive Clip: Ashley Speaks On Her Previous Same-Sex Relationship & Gizelle Gets A Modeling Surprise

Source: Bravo

A new episode of Bravo’s Love Hotel is airing Sunday, June 8, and we’ve got an exclusive clip of Ashley and Gizelle cozying up to their suitors and making some interesting revelations.

As previously reported, Love Hotel features some of The Real Housewives’ most fabulous and fiery ladies checking in for a chance at love.

Partaking in the sun-soaked search are Gizelle Bryant (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Ashley Darby (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Shannon Storms Beador (The Real Housewives of Orange County) and Luann de Lesseps (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy).

Love Reality TV? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Filmed at the ultra-glamorous Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, the leading ladies are mixing and mingling with a hand-picked pool of successful, swoon-worthy suitors vying for their hearts and a key to stay in paradise.

Love Hotel Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Sunday’s new episode, Ashley and Gizelle each open up in very different ways. By the jacuzzi, Gizelle cozies up to Theo as they bond over their shared experience modeling.

Source: Love Hotel

When Theo asks if she’s ever modeled, Gizelle tells him she has some print work under her belt. Theo then reveals that during his own modeling days, he had his “walk and look down.”

Later, in a confessional, producers drop a surprise on Gizelle—her other suitor, Phil, is actually a former Ford model.

Source: Love Hotel

“What the f*** I’m just now finding all this out?!” Gizelle exclaims.

Source: Love Hotel

While Gizelle learns more about her love interests, Ashley gets personal during a heart-to-heart with Ralph. She reveals that she once dated a woman.

“For my few 36 years, I’ve lived quite a bit of life,” Ashley says. “I’ve had a lady relationship in the last couple years.”

Source: Love Hotel

Source: Love Hotel

Ralph asks if it was just a phase, but Ashley quickly shuts that down.

“If you were a female and I was interested in Rachel versus Ralph…” she begins. “I don’t want a female name,” Ralph cuts in, laughing.

Take an exclusive look below.

Bravo’s Love Hotel airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.