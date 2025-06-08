Clink, Clink! Atlanta Champagne Week Pops The Cork On A New Era Of Southern Sophistication [Exclusive]

Atlanta Champagne Week, taking place from June 9-15, is set to uncork a new chapter in the South’s social scene with Mayor Andre Dickens-approved events and a nod to the city’s cultural vibrance.

Part luxury experience, part cultural convergence, the inaugural celebration brings together Atlanta’s tastemakers, socialites, and hospitality elite for a weeklong toast to community, refinement, and, of course, Champagne.

Event strategist Dona Mathews, Jolon Martin, a leader in the spirits industry and market manager for Rémy Cointreau, Nicole Bradford of Strategix, LLC, and Dwayne Moore of Prestige Visual Media are curating the city’s most effervescent series of events yet.

“This is going to be our largest undertaking collectively as a group,” Mathews told BOSSIP‘s Managing Editor, Dani Canada. “Champagne requires a certain level of education behind it, and a certain level of refinement. So we really had to work hard to kind of set the standards and outline brands that reflect our philosophy on hospitality, lifestyle, luxury, and what we consider celebration, through Atlanta’s lens.”

Source: Sebastiana Laremont

Over the years, the team has fostered deep relationships across politics, philanthropy, film and food, and Champagne Week is the culmination of that network. Events are taking place in partnership with notable institutions like the Ladies Athletic Club of Atlanta, which will host “Rosé All Day” at Phipps Plaza.

One of the most anticipated highlights is the opening toast led by civil rights icon, Andrew Young.

“It’s not just about having an event,” Mathews emphasized. “It’s truly about building community around the fête.”

Programming is intentionally curated with deeper meaning. There’s a tribute to women in film and media, a nod to Atlanta’s booming entertainment industry, as well as smaller, intimate tastings that mirror the exclusivity of Champagne itself.

Source: Sebastiana Laremont

“Some of those events are for 16 people, some for 40, and the rest for 200,” said Mathews, adding that the goal is to make Champagne more accessible to everyone, regardless of experience or status.

The team is also working toward a formal proclamation from the City of Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and Fulton County, declaring the second week of June as Atlanta Champagne Week, aligning with National Rosé Day.

“I think it’s a testament to who we are individually, collectively,” said Mathews of the proclamation effort, which cements the week as a permanent fixture in the city’s cultural calendar.

Among the collaborators is Ace of Spades, making a return under the leadership of Camille Binder, and sommelier Sarah Pierre of the Black woman-owned wine shop, 3 Parks Wine; Alade Aminou, owner of SM44; Faven Ressom, owner of One Street Over; and Richard Tang, owner of Girl Diver. Pop Alliegh, considered the Southeast’s “largest and truest Champagne house,” is also onboard, showcasing curated selections that Mathews promises will surprise even the most seasoned Champagne connoisseur.

Source: Sebastiana Laremont

Above all, Mathews and her co-creators hope the week leaves Atlantans—both lifelong locals and transplants—with a sense of inclusion, sophistication, and celebration.

“We’re showcasing that there’s a place or an entry point into the food and beverage industry through Champagne that everybody can access and participate in,” she said. “Champagne is celebratory, versatile, and unique. We’re using it as a bridge to connect people, to share experiences, and to build community.”

And with flutes raised high and rosé flowing freely, Atlanta Champagne Week is doing just that, one bubble at a time.

See the schedule below:

Monday, June 9

Sabrage & Social | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Nan Thai Buckhead

Kick off Champagne Week with a sparkling sabrage demonstration, networking, and signature pours in a luxury setting. Opening Toast provided by former Mayor of Atlanta, Andrew Young.





Tuesday, June 10

First Class Pour | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Thompson Buckhead

A networking mixer for women in film and media, complete with curated tastings and intentional conversation.



The Champagne Table | 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Snap Thai Fish House

A refined dining experience featuring Champagne pairings and elevated cuisine.





Wednesday, June 11

Effervescent by Armand De Brignac | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM



Location: Polaris at Hyatt Regency

An intimate evening celebrating luxury Champagne and skyline views.



The Sip Society | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Vino Venue

A fun and flavorful tasting social, perfect for wine lovers and emerging Champagne enthusiasts.





Thursday, June 12

Champagne Tasting at Girl Diver

First Seating: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Second Seating: 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Enjoy thoughtfully selected Champagne flights paired with coastal-inspired small plates.





Friday, June 13

Champagne on the Green | 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Citizens Market

An outdoor celebration with live music, local vendors, and chilled bubbles.



Champagne & Caviar | 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Epulae Kitchen

An indulgent evening with luxe pairings in an intimate setting.



House of Pagne | 9:00 PM – Until

Location: Pop Alleigh

A nightlife experience featuring DJs, art, and Champagne culture under one roof.





Saturday, June 14

Rosé All Day | 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Citizens Market

A festive day party with endless rosé, food, and activations.



Rosé in the Courtyard | 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Hotel Granada

A garden-inspired evening with elegant pours and good vibes.





Sunday, June 15

Brunch & Champagne | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Bar Ti Amo

Close out the week with a soulful brunch and celebratory sips.





