Mayor Andre Dickens, Phaedra Parks & Other ATL Stars Celebrate The Intimate Grand Opening Of Betty Sue’s [Exclusive]

Atlanta’s food scene just got a little richer, and we’re not just talking about the creamy oxtail and grits. It’s all thanks to Chef Bryant “Chef Baul” Williams and his wife and business partner, Daniella Williams, the owners of new celeb hotspot Betty Sue’s.

On Sunday, the power couple whose worked with the likes of Cardi B and Tyler Perry, officially opened the doors to their highly anticipated brunch concept, Betty Sue’s, and it was nothing short of a beautiful celebration of Black excellence, family, and fine dining.

Located next to their thriving takeout eatery, Binky’s, Betty Sue’s is more than just another restaurant—it’s a love letter to Southern comfort food with a luxury twist.

The grand opening felt like a family affair, with an intimate yet lively atmosphere. Balloon decor was stacked around the building with pink, green, and silver hues.

The outside audience was filled with media outlets, tastemakers, community supporters, and more, who celebrated the special moment.

You could tell that the concept was “old-timey,” with backdrops of custom newspaper designs hailing Betty Sue.

Even ATL’s own Mayor Andre Dickens stood on the pink carpet to cut the pink ribbon, delivering a heartfelt address recognizing the significance of another Black-owned business flourishing in the city, right in time as the initiative to build up business in Underground Atlanta is in full effect.

Also spotted was Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Streetz 94.5 radio host, Mz Shyneka.

But the most important guest of all was Betty Sue herself.

The woman who inspired it all—Chef Baul’s beloved grandmother, Betty Sue—was in the building! She was showered with love and recognition throughout the event, and you could feel how loving the family is of each other.

Chef Baul and Daniella gave her flowers, honoring her legacy and the impact she’s had on their journey.

It was a touching moment that made the grand opening feel even more unique, emphasizing just how personal this project is to them.

Oxtail And Grits Worth Every Bite—And A Conversation With Daniella Williams

I didn’t just show up for this grand opening; I came hungry, and there was no way I was leaving without trying their signature oxtail and grits, the only menu item named after Daniella herself.

They were savory, creamy, perfectly seasoned, and straight-up indulgent. Betty Sue’s isn’t just serving food; they’re serving an experience.

Beyond the plates, Daniella Williams told BOSSIP about her journey alongside Chef Baul and the unwavering support they provide each other.

When asked how she can handle all of this, balancing her regular life with her business, Daniella said she remained unbothered.

“I feel good and I love pressure–give me pressure!”

She also made sure to shout out her best friend Terry Lee, who was seen on the scene giving boss lady vibes, before giving advice to aspiring business owners.

“First I would like to say, put God first and don’t give up. If you fail at something, then get back up, put your head up and put your best foot forward. Taking a loss is not a loss in the spiritual realm–it’s a blessing. So keep going. Every day that you have breath, do your research and find yourself a mentor and ask questions. Just don’t give up on your dreams, even if others don’t see the vision.”

A strong partnership like Chef Baul’s and Daniella’s cannot go unnoticed, and Daniella told BOSSIP that she’s thankful that he’s in her village alongside her and God.

Betty Sue’s Is A Family Legacy

Named after Chef Baul’s grandmother, who once cooked for boxing legend Leon Spinks, the restaurant embodies tradition, love, and community. Every dish on the menu, from Fruity Pebble Waffles to shrimp and grits drizzled with their signature Hotlanta Sauce, tells a story of Southern roots, elevated with a trendy twist.

And while the food is phenomenal, the heart behind Betty Sue’s is what truly makes it special.

This isn’t just another brunch spot—it’s a labor of love from a husband-and-wife duo who have spent the last two years building their restaurant empire.

The turnout for the grand opening proved just how much love and support the community has for them.

If you missed the grand opening, don’t worry—Betty Sue’s is now officially open Tuesday through Sunday from 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM. And if you’re looking for a stylish, intimate venue for your next private event, the restaurant transforms into an exclusive gathering space after 4 PM.

With a star-studded launch, a deeply personal tribute to Betty Sue herself, and a menu that’s already making waves, Betty Sue’s is shaping up to be Atlanta’s newest brunch hotspot.

So the real question is: Who’s pulling up for a plate first? Y’all better come on and get you one of these!