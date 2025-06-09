LA Protests: Kamala Harris Calls Trump ICE Raids ‘Cruel,’ Defends ‘Overwhelmingly Peaceful’ Public Objections

Source: SAHAB ZARIBAF

Donald Trump and his militarized mayhem against immigrants and protesters has been met with an equally forceful public repudiation of his repugnant rhetoric. Los Angeles residents have flooded the streets to protest loudly and proudly against ICE agents and National Guard members who have been tasked with terrorizing those looking to become American citizens. BOSSIP has been reporting on the ongoing tension, and today we have some updates.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out, calling Trump and his tactics “cruel” and a “dangerous escalation” via social media as the world watched Los Angeles with bated breath.

Trump’s insistence on stoking anger and instilling fear has made things significantly more dangerous than necessary and it doesn’t take a genius to understand what’s happening. The orange man would like nothing more than citizens becoming violent so he can enact more severe militarized punishment against protesters and those who decry his immigration policies.

Things have become so hostile that the city of Glendale, Calif., has announced that they will no longer be in cooperation with Homeland Security and ICE in housing federal immigration detainees.

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, and Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass, have both been outspoken in rebuking the Trump immigration agenda. According to NBC News, MAGA “border czar” Tom Homan says any action taken that runs counter to that agenda may be grounds for arrest, even for elected public officials.

“I’ll say it about anybody,” Homan said. “You cross that line, it’s a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It’s a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job.”

Homan hasn’t accused Bass or Newsom of said felonies, but he clearly wanted it to be known that their status doesn’t make them safe from criminal consequences.

What the hell are we really doing in this country? President Obama is known infamously as “the deporter-in-chief” for the number of immigrants that he sent out of America, and not once did he need to use this show of force to get it done.

F*** Donald Trump and f*** ICE.