Guarded & Gutted: Trump Deploys 2,000 National Guard Troops Amid ICE Raids & LA Protest Clashes

After two days of mounting protests and fiery clashes over federal immigration raids in Los Angeles, the government has now stepped in declaring the unrest an emergency.

Trump signed a memorandum on Saturday, June 7, deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to California following immigration-related protests in Los Angeles that escalated into unrest and violence. According to ABC News, the decision follows back-to-back days of public demonstrations, property damage, and federal immigration raids that have deeply shaken immigrant communities and advocates alike.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a statement obtained by ABC News, said,

“In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens. That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.”

ICE Raids Ignite Public Backlash and Outcry

ABC News adds that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents raided at least seven businesses across Los Angeles earlier in the week. According to the ACLU of Southern California, hundreds of individuals—including children, were detained by ICE and brought to the Edward Roybal Federal Building in downtown L.A. These actions prompted immediate demonstrations outside the facility, with crowds growing into the thousands by Friday afternoon.

Video footage across news platforms and social media shows the chaos of ICE approaching protestors with resistance: demonstrators surrounding law enforcement vehicles, some throwing objects, others attempting to block transport vans from leaving the federal building.

The tension spilled into Saturday in Paramount, Calif., a city in Los Angeles County, where protests escalated once again. Allegedly, at least one car was set on fire, and federal agents deployed flash-bang smoke grenades. Protesters were seen facing off with Border Patrol agents, separated by only a city street.

Although many believed a new ICE raid was underway in Paramount, Mayor Peggy Lemons clarified during a press conference that federal agents were “staging,” not actively conducting enforcement at the time.

Trump Admin Threatens to Escalate With Active-Duty Military

According to ABC News, the Trump administration isn’t just stopping with National Guard troops. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on social media that if the unrest continues, the U.S. military may deploy active-duty Marines from Camp Pendleton, who are now reportedly on high alert.

“The Defense Department is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles,” Hegseth wrote on X. “And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized—they are on high alert.”

The bold statement signals a potential expansion of federal force into civilian protest zones—something that has already sparked intense backlash from California’s state leadership.

In response, Governor Gavin Newsom told ABC News the move is “purposefully inflammatory” and warned that it will “only escalate tensions.”

He emphasized that California officials are fully capable of maintaining order, stating,

“L.A. authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice. There is currently no unmet need.”

LAPD Pushes Back on ICE Accusations

ABC News reports that ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons harshly criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and local law enforcement, accusing them of failing to respond swiftly during Friday’s protest near the federal building.

“As rioters attacked federal ICE and law enforcement officers on the LA streets, Mayor Bass took the side of chaos and lawlessness over law enforcement,” Lyons said in a statement shared with ABC News.

He further alleged that LAPD delayed their response by over two hours, leaving ICE agents outnumbered and vulnerable. In response, LAPD disputed those claims in a statement, asserting that officers responded within 55 minutes of receiving the call, and that ICE’s own deployment of chemical irritants had created a dangerous environment for their arrival.

“Contrary to the claim that LAPD delayed its response for over two hours, our personnel mobilized and acted as swiftly as conditions safely allowed,” the department said.

Mayor Bass Condemns Raids, Urges Peaceful Protest

In comments made to ABC News affiliate KABC, Mayor Bass said she and LAPD were not informed in advance of ICE’s planned enforcement actions. She condemned the raids outright.

“These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city,” said Mayor Bass.

Later, in a social media statement, she added to her sentiment.

“Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Feds Warn Protesters: Interfere and Face Arrest

ABC News also reports that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said authorities are reviewing footage to identify those who threw rocks and concrete at federal vehicles. U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli warned that federal operations in Los Angeles County will continue through the weekend.

“I urge the public to refrain from interfering with these lawful actions,” Essayli said. “Anyone who obstructs federal agents will face arrest and prosecution.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to ABC News, said it was not involved in the raids and only responded to the city of Paramount for traffic and crowd control.

In a public statement, the department reiterated this.

“We do not participate in civil immigration enforcement.”

In a nation already divided, the scenes in Los Angeles are a reminder that the fight over immigration isn’t just policy—it’s personal, and it’s playing out in real time in American streets. As federal forces expand their presence and protests intensify, the line between safety and suppression is becoming harder to ignore, especially for those exercising their right to speak out.

