So Sorry: AJ Calloway & Rocsi Diaz Reveal Why They Missed The BET Awards’ ‘106 & Park’ Reunion

Many millennials were confused on Monday, June 9, when two original hosts of BET’s 106 & Park didn’t show up for a highly anticipated reunion. Now, those hosts are explaining their absence.

Fans of the revered 2000s music video countdown show were ecstatic to see former hosts, Free, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Terrence J, and The Basement‘s Big Tigger, reunite on stage for a nostalgic 25th anniversary celebration of the show that gave us iconic moments.

Source: Kevin Winter

Not only that, but the 106 & Park reunion included performances by host and “Mr. 106 & Park” himself, Bow Wow, as well as Keyshia Cole, Ashanti, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, and T.I.



Noticeably absent, however, were former hosts A.J. Calloway and Rocsi Diaz.

Social media users expressed their disappointment over their absence, and some wondered if the two were disinvited despite going on a press run for the highly anticipated moment.

And on Tuesday, both hosts took to Instagram to respond.

AJ Calloway & Rocsi Diaz Apologize For Missing The BET Awards’ 106 & Park Reunion

AJ expressed regret for missing the BET Awards, explaining that he was traveling on a plane at the time and was unable to attend despite his efforts. He added that hopefully there’d be another reunion that he and fans could both participate in.

“When you’re on a plane and your phone blows up because you missed a huge night for the best and livest audience in the world! I’m so sorry I couldn’t make it tonight,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m literally still in the air. I tried, honestly, but it didn’t work out.”

Rocsi also shared her deep regret over missing the reunion, explaining that an unexpected job opportunity prevented her from attending. She apologized to fans, saying she’s “sorry if she let people down.”

“106 gave me the tools and foundation to become the TV Host I am today,” she wrote on Instagram. “Also, because of you the livest audience, you are the ones who have kept me relevant all these years later. Your love and support has been fuel for me to keep going and keep advocating for the culture on major platforms.” “On the topic of platforms. I’m currently about to embark on one of the biggest stages of my career,” she continued.”I hope you will support this new project more details coming as soon as I can announce it. So just know it was because of an immediate job opportunity I was unable to take part in the reunion.” “Thank you for always being there for all my jobs,” she added.