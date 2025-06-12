Jeezy Admits Fans Were Right About Him Trying To ‘Holla’ At Nia Long: ‘They Wasn’t Lying’

Jeezy is opening up about his life post-divorce, admitting to shooting his shot at Nia Long during their interview together in 2023.

During his latest appearance on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, June 11, the rapper was asked if he was trying to “holla” at Long during their on-camera conversation back in 2023. The interview happened just months after the two split from their respective partners: Jeezy from now-ex-wife, Jeannie Mai, and Long from Ime Udoka.

“They wasn’t lying,” Jeezy said about those who assumed he was shooting his shot at the actress. The rapper also doubled down on his statement from the interview that “real men don’t cheat.”

“I’ve never cheated,” he insisted. “That’s low-hanging fruit. If I’m locked in, I’m locked in. We ain’t got to be married. I’m just not a cheater—I’m not going to cheat my friends. That ain’t in my blood.”

Now that his divorce is finalized, the Atlanta rapper said he would “absolutely” try to make things happen with Long once again, inviting her to his TM:101 20th Anniversary Tour.

Jeezy—full name Jay Wayne Jenkins—and Mai called off their marriage in September 2023, with Jeezy filing for divorce after two years of marriage. At the time, he said their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and that there was “no hope for reconciliation.” The pair had a dramatic divorce, with Jeezy accusing his ex-wife of keeping their daughter from him and the former The Real co-host accusing the rapper of domestic violence. Their divorce was finalized in June 2024.

Later in his Breakfast Club interview, Jeezy spoke more on his divorce, revealing that he’s at “peace” with his ex-wife, saying, “I tell myself this every day, ‘Man, this is amazing.'”

“I don’t got no enemies…no issues, I don’t want no enemies or issues, I just want peace, joy, and freedom. I love my freedom,” the MC said. “Freedom is everything. Especially when you’re talking about art, culture—you’re talking your mind…this is the season of me. I’m putting myself first at all costs.”

His ex-wife echoed that same sentiment in an interview with Sherri Shepherd earlier this year, admitting that she, too, was excited for her alone time.

“Girl, the streets scare me. Can we just bring back spending time by yourself?” Jeannie said at the time, according to HotNewHipHop. “Journaling, being at home in your grandma panties, and just not caring? I don’t wanna be in the streets. The streets don’t want me. I wanna be by myself.” Check out Jeezy’s interview with Nia Long down below.