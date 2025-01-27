Divorce Drama: Jeannie Mai Calls Police Outside Of Jeezy’s Georgia Home Months After Their Split

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy‘s marriage was short-lived, but their breakup has been long and now, seemingly volatile. Mai reportedly called the police while at Jeezy’s Georgia home over his refusal to let her enter the house and retrieve her things. She also claims many of her belongings were damaged while in the rapper’s care.

InTouch said the former couple settled their divorce in June 2024, but not without drama. The outlet stated Mai needed to pick up the remaining personal items from Jeezy’s home in December and reportedly told Mai he placed her items, including purses, trophies, photos, and shoes, in the garage.

In November, Mai was given 21 days to retrieve her things. Still, Jeezy and his legal team alleged that he felt unsafe having “revengeful” Mai walking around the home because she might “destroy his peace and tranquility” by planting recording devices.

“[Jeezy] does not feel safe having [Jeannie] in his home. Given [Jeannie’s] history of attempting to destroy [Jeezy’s] career with misleading information, [Jeezy] would have no way of knowing if [Jeannie] is planting listening devices or cameras in his home,” said his lawyer per InTouch.

“[Jeannie] is angry about the parties divorce and she is revengeful. In addition, the mere presence of [Jeannie] inside [Jeezy’s] home and personal space, after the highly contested nature of the divorce case, would absolutely destroy [Jeezy’s] peace and tranquility, as well as invade his privacy,” the lawyer added.

Mai’s lawyers responded to that claim, saying she had no intention of “invading his privacy.”

Jeannie Mai Claims Jeezy Is The One Who Is Angry

InTouch reports that on Dec. 9, despite Jeezy’s hang-ups, Jeannie Mai informed him that she was coming to pick up her things, and the rapper reportedly had no objections.

However, upon her arrival, Mai alleged that Jeezy’s house manager would not allow her into the garage where her things were being stored.

“The house manager continued to refuse to let [Jeannie] and her movers access the garage; in fact the house manager called [Jeezy], who again confirmed that [Jeannie] and her movers were not to access her items, disregarding the court order entirely,” court documents read. “At this time, [Jeannie] called the Atlanta Police Department, who came to the property to gather a report on [Jeannie’s] denial of access. [Jeannie] as always was the consummate professional.”

According to Mai and her legal team, she called the police to have the court orders enforced. She was eventually granted entry after signing a nondisclosure agreement, something her team said was not court-mandated.

“When the police officer informed the house manager that a court order was, in fact, being violated, the house manager then had to shift gears and create a new barrier to entry. Next, the house manager, at the direction of [Jeezy], refused to allow anyone on behalf of [Jeannie] to enter the home unless they signed a nondisclosure agreement. To note, there is nothing in the court order that states any language regarding a nondisclosure agreement,” her lawyer wrote.

Nevertheless, Mai was eventually let into the garage, where she found her things allegedly damaged. She reports that the boxes were wet, mice had eaten through them, and her awards were broken. Mai also denies being angry or revengeful and points the finger at Jeezy.

“The only party that seems to be angry or revengeful is [Jeezy],” the filing stated.

A judge has not ruled on this matter yet.