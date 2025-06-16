Doja Cat Castigates Fan For Getting Too Handsy In Viral Video, Frustrated Feline Says She’s Standing Up For Herself—’Don’t Touch Me!’

A Doja Cat fan interaction is taking over the internet as a hug has turned into an online firestorm. The frustrated feline is making headlines again, this time for her unfiltered reaction to the encounter that she claims left her feeling “manhandled.”

Doja Cat has a complicated and often contentious relationship with her fanbase. As BOSSIP has previously reported, she’s never been one to mince words when it comes to parasocial relationships, even telling fans who called themselves “kittenz” to “get a job.” This latest incident, however, hits a bit differently, as it involves a physical interaction that went viral before Doja herself weighed in.

The now-viral video, originally posted by TikTok influencer Pablo Tomayo, showed what initially appeared to be a lighthearted exchange. Tomayo, reportedly a fan and part of the LGBTQ+ community, met Doja Cat outside an event and offered her the shirt off his back—literally, from his Pride clothing line. The video shows Doja smiling, accepting the shirt, and even engaging in a hug and a kiss on the cheek. To the casual observer, it looked like a sweet, if slightly enthusiastic, fan moment.

Doja Cat Fan Interaction: From Viral Hug To “Don’t Touch Me”

However, a week after the video made its rounds, Doja Cat took to X (formerly Twitter) in a series of now-deleted posts to set the record straight about how she really felt. And let’s just say, she wasn’t feeling the love.

According to Complex, the annoyed Abyssinian didn’t hold back, stating: “Don’t touch me and manhandle me when you don’t even f***** know me.”

She reportedly continued to explain that her smile in the video didn’t equate to consent or comfort with the contact.

“Bottom line is I’ll smile at you but it doesn’t mean I f*** w you and don’t touch me and man handle me when you don’t even f***** know me. Iykyk. I honestly think I need to stand up for myself in the moment sometimes. And he didn’t know my f***** name to be touching me and kissing me on my face like that is crazy.”

And to add alcohol to the burn—she allegedly added that she “threw that musty a** shirt away.”

Tomayo, the fan in question, quickly responded with his own video, visibly upset and apologetic. He explained that Doja had complimented his shirt first and asked for one, and that the video was filmed with her permission.

“I understand if I was being too nice or whatever, I will take full accountability,” he stated. “I’m gay, I would never want to make her feel uncomfortable. She’s so iconic.” He expressed confusion and hurt, adding, “Honestly, this just shows me I guess that everyone’s not who they say in person.”

The incident has sparked a heated debate online about celebrity boundaries, consent, and the nature of parasocial relationships. Some fans defended Doja, arguing that smiling in an uncomfortable situation can be a “fawn response”—a survival instinct where individuals act agreeable under stress. They argue that she has every right to set boundaries, especially as a public figure constantly approached by strangers. Others criticized Doja for publicly shaming a fan who seemed genuinely well-intentioned, suggesting she should have addressed the issue privately or in the moment.

This latest Doja Cat fan interaction serves as another chapter in her ongoing narrative of challenging fan expectations and asserting her autonomy. Whether you agree with her approach or not, one thing is clear: If you’re a Doja Cat fan, be prepared for boundaries.