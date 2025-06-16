‘I Do’ Again! Jalen Hurts & Bry Burrows Host 2nd Wedding Ceremony In Napa Valley

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows liked getting married so much, they decided to do it all over again.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his wife tied the knot for a second time in Napa Valley, Calif., on Saturday, June 14. According to reports from Page Six, who posted exclusive photos of the nuptials, the couple shut down the entire Four Seasons hotel from Thursday to Sunday to have a proper celebration with family and friends.

On June 12, a dinner was held for guests, with a barn party following the next day. The couple’s ceremony was on June 14, according to the outlet, which also reported that Stevie Wonder was in attendance. Per the photos, Burrows wore a white, strapless gown, while the QB opted for a classic black tuxedo.

While there were no photos released from the couple’s first wedding ceremony, Hurts revealed during an interview with Men’s Health last month that he and Burrows quietly tied the knot this spring.

When referring to his longtime love, Jalen told the outlet, “You can call her my wife.”

The pair have been dating on and off since they met at the University of Alabama. They first went public with their romance in January 2023, when Burrows joined her now-husband on the field to celebrate his team’s NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers. Keeping their relationship fairly private over the years, the couple first sparked engagement rumors in September 2024, when fans noticed a huge diamond ring on Burrows’ left hand.

Not long after, Hurts confirmed that he did pop the question by sharing a photo from the moment with Essence, which featured a super romantic setup including rose petals, candles and even a violinist.

Congrats to the happy couple…again!