Tyler Perry Calls $260M Sexual Assault Lawsuit A ‘Scam,’ Insists He Won’t ‘Be Shaken Down’

Tyler Perry has issued a response to the bombshell sexual assault lawsuit filed against him, insisting the claims from the suit are nothing but a “scam.”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Derek Dixon, who was previously a longtime regular on Tyler Perry’s White House drama The Oval, has accused the producer of sexual assault, sexual harassment and retaliation in a $260 million lawsuit.

In a 10-claim complaint filed June 13 in Los Angeles Superior Court, a lawyer for Dixon claims Perry “provided vulnerable men with acting positions, roles, show contracts, cars, and money,” according to Deadline.” The suit goes on to claim that “Perry would then put them in fear of losing it all unless they engaged in Mr. Perry’s perverted desire for sexual gratification,” saying he would “easily ‘kill off’ a character in a show of an actor who failed to indulge Perry’s sexual fantasies.”

The suit goes on to detail how, allegedly, “on multiple occasions, Mr. Perry sexually assaulted Mr. Dixon, including one instance where he forcibly pulled off Mr. Dixon’s clothing, groped his buttocks, and attempted to force himself on Dixon.”

Now, Perry has responded to the lawsuit via his representatives, insisting this suit is full of false claims.

“This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam,” said Matthew Boyd, attorney for the mogul and his TPS Production Services, LLC, per the Independent. “But Tyler will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

As Perry denies these claims, the internet’s biggest troll, 50 Cent, has hopped online to poke fun at the actor and director. He posted an AI-generated photo of himself and Perry together along with a caption that seems to demonstrate Fif’s disbelief at the contents of the lawsuit.

“Did that b***h just say what I think he said ?” he captioned the post. “Nah we ain’t jacking this s**t gang! No Way.”

The rapper went on to post another AI image, this time, of Katt Williams, saying that Perry has bigger fish to fry than the “bull***t” lawsuit.

“Tyler that case bull***t don’t worry about that, worry about this 🥷🏾 here ! 🤦‍♂️ he gonna have a field day with this shit. LOL,” 50 captioned the post.