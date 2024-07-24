Hellurrrrrrr, ‘High-Brow’ Haters: Tyler Perry Talks Ignoring Constant Criticism Of His Films, Confirms He Has A Writers’ Room– You Got To Drown All Of That Out’

Tyler Perry remains undeterred by “high-brow negro” criticism of his films and he recently told Keke Palmer exactly why. “I know I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” said the playwright about his “disenchanted” fans who can relate to his work.

In a recent candid interview on Baby, This Is…Keke Palmer the acclaimed director and actor shared that negative reviews do not sway his commitment to creating incredible movies and TV projects. Perry, known for hits like Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea’s Family Reunion, and more recently Divorce In The Black starring Megan Good and Corey Hardrict, continues to forge ahead in Hollywood.

“Great, have your opinion… I live from this seat tempered, measured, patient, prayerful, and disciplined…,” Perry said while discussing filmmaker Justin Simien’s past criticism of his films on the latest episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. In a 2014 interview with BET, Simien said the New Orleans native films were not relatable. “I’m always disciplined about everything. I step back, I count, I watch, I see which way I need to move; I don’t rush into comments,” Perry continued.

Loni Loves Also Said Perry Should Hire More Black Writers

Earlier this month, Perry, 54, received a critique from comedian, Loni Love, who suggested he should hire more Black writers and directors following poor ratings connected to his Amazon Prime film Divorce In The Black. The flick received an “exceedingly rare 0%” Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. but garnered a 71% audience score, indicating moderate viewer support. Love claimed that hiring a Black team of creatives could help the director to make his films more “award-worthy.”

Perry previously revealed that he wrote his own TV and film projects, an honor he took pride in due to his extreme “work ethic.” The 54-year-told Keke Palmer however that he indeed does have writers’ rooms.

“Over the last two years now I’ve brought in writers’ rooms,” said Perry while detailing how he trains members of his team because “it’s important to know when to let go.”

When Palmer asked how he battles backlash from naysayers especially ones who say he’s indulging in Black women’s trauma porn, the Madea Goes to Jail star shared;

“You got to drown all of that out. If you let somebody talk you out of a place that God has put you in, you are going to find yourself in hell. I know for a fact that what I’m doing is exactly what I’m supposed to be doing, because for every critic, I have thousands of emails from people saying, ‘This [movie] changed my life.’”

He added;

“Who are you to be able to say which Black story is important or should be told? Get out of here with that bull****.”

Despite criticism, Tyler Perry has garnered recognition and acclaim for his work in film and television, earning several prestigious awards throughout his career. His contributions have been celebrated with numerous NAACP Image Awards across categories such as Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Director in a Motion Picture. Perry’s impact extends to the BET Awards, where he has received honors including the Humanitarian Award, reflecting his philanthropic efforts. His talent and versatility were also acknowledged with an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in The Oval.



Watch Tyler Perry’s full interview with Keke Palmer below. Thoughts?