Angela Simmons Confirms Yo Gotti Breakup

It Was All A DM: Angela Simmons Confirms Yo Gotti Split, Says She Ended The Relationship

Published on June 18, 2025

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti have officially called it quits.

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

After a little more than two years together, Simmons confirmed the breakup on an episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast on Wednesday, June 18.

Before actually revealing that the two had split, the reality star spoke about being in a “growing season” and a “healing season,” in her life, adding, “I’m transforming into the next part of myself.”

Later on in the conversation, however, the star did confirm that she’s in her “single girl era,” but said that she has “respect” for the Memphis rapper despite no longer being together.

“I wouldn’t have chose it, but it was what was best,” Simmons said, though she did confirm she ended the relationship. “I could have probably been in and out of like four or five other relationships. People would have never known and gotten my feelings hurt or not or whatever. And I just wouldn’t speak on it because some stuff is just better left unsaid.”

The actress and producer also discussed what happens in relationships when men “fantasize” about a perceived version of her based on reality television, referring to the fact that Yo Gotti publicly revealed his “crush” on Simmons in his 2016 track “Down in the DM.”

“Then you get in a relationship with me and you’re like, ‘Oh, I thought you were like this,'” Simmons explained to Martinez. “I’m like, ‘Bro, that was five seconds of my life.’ This is who I am.”

Although they’ve gone their separate ways, Angela expressed that she and the rapper shared “great, beautiful memories” and that their fun moments seen on social media over the years “were happening in real time.”

This confirmation comes almost a month after Simmons sparked breakup rumors by sharing a cryptic message on Instagram. On Thursday, May 22, the Run’s House alum posted an IG Story about only wanting things in life that return the same energy back to her, according to reports from Vibe. At the time, she wrote, “I want what wants me in life. In all areas. What flows FLOWS. What goes GOES.”

Though Angela didn’t reveal the timeline of their breakup, it seems like it’s safe to say she was, in fact, referring to Yo Gotti with that post.

