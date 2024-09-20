Celebrity News

Yo Gotti Treats Angela Simmons To A Luxurious Birthday Get Away

Hermès And Getaways: Yo Gotti Flexes Luxury Gifts For Angela Simmons’ Birthday Baecation

September 20, 2024

Yo Gotti treated his girlfriend Angela Simmons to a luxurious vacation for her 37th birthday on Sept. 18. 

According to Essence, the 43-year-old rapper hopped on a plane with the beautiful entrepreneur to a luxurious caveside villa situated in the Utah Mountains. A video shared to the “Rake It Up” rapper’s Instagram page on Sept. 19, captured Angela gazing in awe at a stunning pool outside of their villa, that overlooked a breathtaking mountain. The clip quickly panned to show the star soaking up some Utah sun as she posed near the pool in a tri-colored bathing suit and hat.   

Yo Gotti topped off the birthday celebration with a few expensive gifts. The rapper surprised his longtime boo with a silver snakeskin Hermes bag and a matching Hermes watch adorned with glistening diamonds.  

In the caption, the rap star penned;

“Happy Birthday Shawty #Foreva #Hermes #Himalayan.”

Angela posted several photos from her birthday getaway on Instagram, captioning them with just her birth date and a subtle message that said, “Off the grid.” In the comments, she expressed her gratitude to her boyfriend for making her birthday extra special.

“Love me some you,” the star penned in Yo Gotti’s comments.

Fans also flooded the comments section to celebrate the former reality TV star’s birthday and applaud Gotti for his thoughtful gifts and the stellar Utah trip.

“Gotti ain’t played about this woman since he got with her! I love that for them! When a man wants you!!!!!!!!! It’s UP!” wrote one user.

 Another fan penned, “I love this for her! Men go after you then play with ya heart. He went at her & been treating her like a queen ever since.”

When did Yo Goti and Angela Simmons begin dating?

On New Year’s Eve 2022, Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons officially went public with their relationship on social media. Simmons posted a slideshow featuring the couple in front of a luxurious Rolls-Royce, looking stunning—she in a sparkling black gown and Gotti in a sleek all-black suit. “You are all I need and more,” she wrote in the heartfelt caption on December 31, 2022.

Gotti also shared his affection on Instagram, posting a video where he complimented Simmons on her gorgeous outfit. “Happy New Year, you’re looking good,” he exclaimed, while in the caption he noted, “Ain’t lost a crush since high school.”

Gotti expressed interest in Simmons years before their romance blossomed. The hip-hop star had referenced his crush on Simmons in his 2016 track “Down in the DM.”

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold,’” he rapped in the hit song. “F— it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals).”

Aww so sweet!

Happy birthday to Angela Simmons!

