Celebrity

#TheChi Exclusive Clip: Detective Touissant Is Looking For Reg

‘The Chi’ Exclusive Clip: Detective Toussaint Wants A Word With Reg

Published on June 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A new episode of The Chi is streaming, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of Detective Touissant asking Victor about his brother’s whereabouts.

The Chi
Source: Chris Lowe

In the clip below, we see a scene paying homage to Spike Lee’s classic “Do The Right Thing.”

Detective Toussaint tells Victor that she wants a word with his brother, Reg. Reg has been caught on surveillance committing a robbery with Jake, but Victor plays it cool. “I can’t tell who it is,” says the city councilman.

Take a look below.

About The Chi Season 7

In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties and fierce new rivalries—all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.

The Chi

This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner, Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner, Karrueche Tran, in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner, Lena Waithe, and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner, Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.

An all-new episode of The Chi streams at midnight on Paramount+ with Showtime!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Naomi Campbell Opens Richard Quinn's London Fashion Week Show In Iconic Fashion - Richard Quinn - Runway - LFW September 2025

Naomi Campbell Opens Richard Quinn's London Fashion Week Show In Iconic Fashion

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Van Jones Shares DM Charlie Kirk Sent One Day Before His Assassination, X Had Plenty of Thoughts

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 18, 2025

Cardi B Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

Global Grind
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky

What So Special About Angel Reese's Shoes?

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close