‘The Chi’ Exclusive Clip: Detective Toussaint Wants A Word With Reg

A new episode of The Chi is streaming, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of Detective Touissant asking Victor about his brother’s whereabouts.

Source: Chris Lowe

In the clip below, we see a scene paying homage to Spike Lee’s classic “Do The Right Thing.”

Detective Toussaint tells Victor that she wants a word with his brother, Reg. Reg has been caught on surveillance committing a robbery with Jake, but Victor plays it cool. “I can’t tell who it is,” says the city councilman.

Take a look below.

About The Chi Season 7

In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties and fierce new rivalries—all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.

This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner, Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner, Karrueche Tran, in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner, Lena Waithe, and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner, Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.

An all-new episode of The Chi streams at midnight on Paramount+ with Showtime!