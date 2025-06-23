$2.25M For Betrayal: Doctor Ordered To Pay Atlanta Parents After Posting Photos Of Baby Decapitated During Delivery

(ATLANTA)–After an unthinkable loss in the delivery room, an Atlanta couple is finally getting a measure of justice—though no amount of money can truly ease the pain. A Fulton County jury has awarded $2.25 million to Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Sr., whose newborn was decapitated in July two years ago during childbirth at Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County, Georgia.

But this lawsuit wasn’t against the hospital—at least, not yet. This verdict was aimed at Dr. Jackson Gates, the independent pathologist they hired to perform an autopsy. What started as a search for answers turned into another trauma when Gates posted graphic images of their child on social media without consent.

“Poured Salt Into The Wound”: Jury Rules Doctor Violated Grieving Parents’ Trust

Previously reported by BOSSIP, “they reportedly encouraged the couple to have their son cremated instead of being sent to a funeral home, seemingly as a way to cover up what happened. When Ross and Taylor demanded to see and hold their child, the baby was reportedly tightly wrapped in a blanket with his head ‘propped on top of his body’ to conceal the fact that he was decapitated.”

According to WSB-TV, Ross and Taylor sought out Gates for an independent autopsy after the hospital allegedly decapitated their baby during a difficult 10-hour labor, then tried to cover it up. The family’s attorney, Cory Lynch, spoke on their behalf.

“They felt betrayed, and when they asked about it, they (were) lied to,” said Lynch.

The trust they placed in Gates was shattered when they discovered he had shared photos and videos of their baby on Instagram, claiming the posts were for “educational purposes.” But a jury saw through that explanation—and the family’s attorneys didn’t mince words.

“Who in the hell on this planet will think it’s OK to post videos of the decapitated baby without asking permission from the parent?” said Attorney Roderick Edmond.

The court found Gates liable for emotional distress, fraud, and invasion of privacy, awarding the couple the $2.25 million in damages.

“If He Had Known It Would Harm Them…” Gates’ Team Claims It Was A Misguided Attempt To Help

In Channel 2 Action News, Gates’ legal team tried to explain away the decision, stating the doctor routinely posts autopsy images on social media and believed he was exposing wrongdoing by the hospital.

“He’s absolutely heartbroken for what happened to this family… If he had known that it would have harmed them, he would have never done it,” said Gates’ attorney Ira Livnat.

That didn’t fly in court. The family’s lawyers argued that Gates exploited their grief and violated their privacy in the most public and painful way.

Ongoing Fight Against the Hospital and OB-GYN

Ross and Taylor are also pursuing a separate lawsuit. In September 2023, the couple filed against the hospital, doctors, and the OB-GYN involved in the delivery. A trial date for that case has not yet been set—but the fight for full accountability is far from over.

In a statement following the verdict, the family’s legal team said:

“While we are pleased that a jury punished Dr. Jackson Gates for his reprehensible behavior, nothing can ease the pain… After the decapitation of their baby, Gates poured salt into the couple’s already deep wounds when he betrayed them. This young couple trusted him with the remains of their precious baby. Gates, in turn, repaid this trust by posting horrific images of their child for the world to see. Our goal was to ensure that Gates was held accountable for his unconscionable lack of empathy and invasion of our clients’ privacy… We believe that the jury sent a powerful message: Doctors must always move with empathy.”

BOSSIP will continue to follow this developing story as the family prepares for their upcoming trial against the hospital, OB-GYN, and medical staff named in their pending lawsuit alleging medical negligence during delivery.