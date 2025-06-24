Casa SNORE: ‘Love Island USA,’ Season 7, Ep 19 Gave Us More Crickets Than Chemistry

Casa Amor is officially back for Love Island USA, season 7—but, this time, with a new twist.

Source: NBC Universal

Following Sunday night’s shocking elimination of Hannah and Jeremiah (I’m still not forgiving Ace and his minions for that one), episode 19 signaled the start of the long-awaited Casa Amor. This year, the girls giddily made their way to Casa to meet six new guys, while the boys stayed in the villa and kissed five new bombshells, all while blindfolded.

Host Ariana Madix revealed that this season, everyone would leave their existing couples and instead couple up with bombshells. Taylor proved a hot commodity for the girls, having bombshells Clarke and Coco both line up to be his other half. TJ got a taste of his own medicine, being left single after bad-mouthing all of the blindfold kisses.

Over at Casa, our sweet Amaya Papaya was once again left single, meaning she’s vulnerable if she doesn’t find someone to couple up with within the next 24 hours. She did share a kiss with Zak, however, he said he’s interested in getting to know her, though he’s currently coupled up with Olandria.

While some of the new connections seem promising, overall, it looks like a lot of OGs are set on staying loyal to their former couple. Ace is newly coupled up with Vanna, but if there’s one thing I can agree with Ace on, it’s that Chelley is the prize, so it’s not surprising that he misses her already. It’ll be fun to see what happens when Chelley walks back into the villa with Mr. 6’8” on her arm while Ace’s feet dangle by the fire pit.

To absolutely nobody’s surprise, Nic has already moved onto another girl, despite him and Cierra having probably the strongest connection in the villa. Though he’s coupled up with Clarke (as her second choice) Nic was immediately drawn to Jaden, using his nursing knowledge to flirt with her by name-dropping her Dexcom [app] and offering to be her glucose guardian. Cierra, girl, wake up!!!

This season’s twist will definitely cause a lot of problems between new and old couples, but from a viewer’s perspective, I’m not really feeling it. The best part of past seasons is seeing the Islanders who stay single have to watch as their former flames walk back into the villa hand-in-hand with someone else. Now that everyone is forced to be in a couple, it just won’t have that same sting, and we’re bound to get more connections with absolutely no chemistry—I’m looking at you Taylor and Olandria.

Part of the reason this season feels so weird is because every single contestant seems constantly concerned with “the game.” We all know this is a reality show and there’s prize money at the end, but in past seasons, that always felt like an afterthought. Even if people didn’t find love, they found genuine friendships—but this cast seems too busy splitting hairs about who’s exploring their connections properly.

Every season starts with a couple that’s locked in from Day 1, so why is everyone so mad at Jeremiah for it? And why does it feel like the girls tell one another they love them more than having actual conversations? This cast is packed with gorgeous women and some average men, but we’ve barely gotten a sliver or personality from any of them. Except for Amaya, she’s carrying.

If episode 19 proved anything, it’s that we’re just not gonna get that same TV gold we did in season 6. Serena and Kordell, Leah and Miguel, JaNa and Kenny…all still together a year later! As for this season’s couples, I can’t see any of them lasting past a couple weeks post-villa. Chelley, Olandria, Cierra…I want better for my girls! But it’s looking like all they’re going to get out of Love Island is a couple hundred thousand IG followers (including me!)