After nearly three decades, Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash ATL still proves to be, once again, a cultural reset. Held on Saturday, June 21, at State Farm Arena, this year’s concert felt like a high-energy block party where surprise performances, star-studded moments and iconic Atlanta energy collided.

If you came to dance, flex your fit, or pay homage to the legends, Birthday Bash was the perfect platform, featuring awesome hosts Fly Guy DC and MiAsia Symone.





Surprise Guests & Star Performances

The night was stacked with talent, surprise appearances and background dancers that had the crowd lit from start to finish.

GloRilla brought the heat during her headlining set with hits like “Yeah Glo!” and “I LUV HER.” At one point, she also brought fellow fly girl, Mariah The Scientist.

Offset reminded us that ATL is still his playground as he performed alongside Gunna.

Ludacris turned back the clock in the best way.

Other standouts included Bossman Dlow, Roscoe Dash and Kash Doll (who came to celebrate with us after celebrating her daughter Klarity’s Moana-themed first birthday party) all of which graced the stage with show-stealing moments. Queen Key, Big Boogie, Real Boston Richey, Young Dro, Rich Kidz? It was a concert full of talent.

Trinidad James added a playful, nostalgic flair with a live double Dutch moment during his set.

Bunna B brought out YK Niece and performed their popular hit song, “Innit!”

Pluto performed her viral song “Whim Whamiee,” which she praised for selling 500,000 units, and also teased her new project, “Both Ways.”

A special tribute to fallen legends around 9 p.m. gave the show emotional weight before the party roared back to life.

What We Wore: Best Birthday Bash ATL Outfits

If there’s one thing about ATL, we’re going to turn a concert into a runway. This year’s fashion was a full sensory experience—bold, nostalgic and unapologetically street.

GloRilla wore a black Adidas sleeved top paired with black-and-white graffiti camo cargo pants (Empyre B&W Graffiti Grey Camo Ultra Loose Cargo Pants.)

She added a black and silver studded belt accessorized with a multicolored Gucci scarf, fluffy black foxtail charm, and cuffed belt chains.

Her glam included a 40-inch black bust down wig with a deep side part, bold lashes, smoky eye, natural beat, sparkly black sneakers, and chunky French tip nails.

Offset layered a blue jean jacket over a camo short-sleeve tee that read “c*unt teaser,” styled with black leather pants and a pearl belt chain clipped to a belt loop. He completed the look with short black platform combat boots, layered gold and white gold chains, diamond-encrusted bracelets on both wrists, and dark black shades.

Ludacris brought the nostalgia in a signature red DTP (Disturbing Tha Peace) track set, paired with a gold watch, straight-back cornrows, and classic black shades—a timeless nod to his early 2000s era.

Roscoe Dash stepped out in the Loiter Prestige Denim Snow Camo jacket and pants set, paired with all-white lace-up shoes. He finished the look with a red scarf tied in his signature turban wrap, braids poking through, and glasses.

Mariah the Scientist, who appeared during GloRilla’s set, stunned in a mix-pattern number—the Ramona Dress by The Kript. The floral leopard print, plunging wrap neckline, and ruched detailing gave major soft-yet-bold energy.

Gunna, who came out during Offset’s set, rocked a sleeveless (of course) 1996 Vintage Danzig 5 Blackacidevil Band t-shirt, with the sleeves cut off to make it a tank. He paired it with oversized black leather shorts that hit below the knee, short chunky-soled combat boots, gold layered chains, a black-and-gold watch and matching gold bracelets on the opposite wrist. He completed the look with dark shades.

Bossman Dlow kept it luxe in a blue Balmain Monogrammed t-shirt with couture label and Lanvin sneakers. His accessories included a sparkling grill and DIOR DiorClub M7U Shield sunglasses in white/green gradient—oversized and mask-shaped with a dramatic edge.

Trinidad James gave fashion show flair in a red suit with gold stars styled with red shades, a gold grill, a large afro and standout gold metallic chunky-heel dress boots. During his set, he brought Atlanta street culture to the stage with a Double Dutch moment featuring a man, a woman, and a young boy.

Kash Doll lit up the stage in the Emilio Pucci Women’s Red Marmo minidress, a multicolored swirl of pink, orange, white, and fuchsia. Her metallic pink open-toed stiletto heels swirled around the foot, echoing the dress’s marble motif. She rocked long straight black hair with a center part, detailed baby hairs, her signature “Dollhouse” chain layered with others, and chain bracelets stacked on both wrists.

Lauryn’s Fit Check

For me, this year’s look was personal. I wore my late grandfather’s vintage ‘90s Asphalt Legends Dirty South 27 Jersey Shirt—a bold black-and-white piece with “Dirty South” embroidered across the chest in standout yellow.

I paired it with a frilly lace mini skirt and black sneakers speckled with yellow, blue and red to match. My accessories included a white gold Atlanta Braves ‘A’ chain and long jumbo knotless braids. Full southern swag.

Backstage Vibes & Hennessy Highlights

In the media room, artists were treated to Hennessy-sponsored activations complete with curated pours and luxe moments to unwind. I also spotted ATL’s own Zaytoven backstage, a quietly commanding presence with legendary calm. RadioOne staff were all in uniform wearing custom jersey tanks with Birthday Bash branding and their names on the back!

Final Word

Birthday Bash ATL 2025 was more than a concert—it was a reminder that ATL is still the heartbeat of culture, style and sound. This was such a special moment to highlight the 30-year reunion for Hot97.5 WHTA! From the music, to the memories, or the fashion moments, this year’s show delivered a high you didn’t want to come down from.

This was Atlanta in its truest form.