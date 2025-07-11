Stylish Session: Dr. Sebi’s Daughter Kellie Bowman Hosts Jubilant Jewelry Celebration With Tiffany & Co.

What does Black liberation look like through the lens of luxury? At Tiffany & Co.’s Lenox Square in ATL, Kellie Bowman gave it form, sparkle and purpose.

Source: @ac.hampton / AC Hampton

Juneteenth celebrates Black liberation, and this event defined Black freedom of expression in terms of fine jewelry. Often, many may feel unwelcome to browse expensive luxury jewelry brands. That’s just what Kellie Bowman, daughter of the late Dr. Sebi, wanted to expose in her private Tiffany & Co.’s Lenox Square event in Atlanta. But this wasn’t just another brand event; it was a reclamation. Named “Stylish Session,” it was a curated space to be true to yourself.

Jewelry lovers are very familiar with Tiffany Blue! So it truly was an honor to party in luxury. Hosted by Kellie Bowman, wellness advocate and daughter of the late holistic healer, Dr. Sebi, the event blended elegance with essence. The Tiffany & Co. floor was filled with laughter and healing energy as Black men and women were adorned in diamonds they didn’t have to buy to try on. Guests were welcomed with unlimited champagne, luxe hospitality, and the sounds of live string renditions performed by Atlanta native and violinist, Jasmin Rhia. Rhia is a classically trained musician who began playing at age 10 and attended Florida International University on a music scholarship. Rhia elevated the room with soulful interpretations of Black music—reminding everyone that even in the most polished spaces, Black culture sets the tone.



In a powerful mid-event speech, Bowman told the origin story of her connection to Tiffany & Co.:

“When I was a pre-teen, I’d walk by the Tiffany store in New York with my father. One day, he grabbed my arm and said, ‘We’re going in.’ He told me, ‘You are the prize in this room. There’s nothing unattainable for you.’”



That moment, she recalled, was sealed by a store associate who wrapped a Tiffany ribbon around her finger—marking her presence as sacred.

“That was five decades ago and I realized it wasn’t the jewelry, it was my character I was building,” she said. “And Tiffany was a big part of that.”

Luxury Meets Liberation: A New Vision of Black Wellness

During our one-on-one interview, Bowman emphasized the importance of representation within luxury spaces.

“Having women come in here and make this your closet—your jewelry box for a day—was overwhelming to me,” she told BOSSIP. “It’s about healing. That freedom to just try things on without buying a thing is important.” As the CEO of Sebi’s Daughters, Bowman continues her father’s holistic wellness mission, bridging generational health with mental clarity.

“This—what you’re viewing—is my mindset since I was 12,” she explained. “Me being balanced has more to do with what I’m thinking, and then it transcends to what I’m eating—and that becomes my truth. Anything can be changed with that. You can change your diet. You can change life experience. You can turn a tragedy into something positive. It’s all about how you see it.” Meet the Makers: Wearing Stories, Not Just Stones At Tiffany & Co., every piece of jewelry tells a story—and during this Juneteenth celebration, I got to wear one of my own.

Paloma White, a client advisor with a radiant spirit, helped guide me through the collection. She slipped a pendant around my neck and shared its unexpected history:

“You are actually wearing the white gold lock pendant,” she told me. “What’s lovely about this pendant—it is actually based off an archival brooch that a husband gave to his wife, and he inscribed ‘In Faith and Love’ on it. So it’s a beautiful piece, kind of about being exclusive and locked in together.”

Her warmth and knowledge added an emotional layer to the moment—it wasn’t just about the metal or the price tag. It was about meaning.

Later, Ren Fennell, team manager at the Lenox location, took my personal style into account in a way that made me feel especially seen. She noticed the statement pendant I had on when I arrived and thoughtfully selected a piece from their collection that aligned with my bold, expressive taste—while elevating it through Tiffany’s timeless design language.

“The first piece that you tried on was the T1 necklace,” Ren explained. “It is representing endless possibilities. It is in a white gold metal with individually set pavé diamonds.”



That attention to who I already was—and how I showed up—transformed the experience from simple styling to thoughtful affirmation. It wasn’t about changing me. It was about highlighting my existing light. Then came a truly memorable conversation with Harold Gainer, a master engraver who’s worked with Tiffany & Co. since the age of 18.

Now 64 and based out of New York, Harold shared the art and patience behind his craft.

His calm delivery and seasoned wisdom reflected the deep craftsmanship that often goes unnoticed behind the shimmer of luxury. He wasn’t just carving names—he was preserving legacy through detail.

“For example, my most challenging piece was a trophy I made for the New York Yacht Club of the globe,” he added. “I made sure to add lots of details—you know, of the continents—so that took me some months. But it was beautiful work. I love it.”



That was the energy of the day—intentional, layered, and deeply human. Every clasp, curve, and carat carried a story. Whether it was a lock symbolizing unity, a knot representing connection, or hardware embodying resilience, Tiffany’s design language turned jewelry into something more: a reflection of who we are.



In that moment—draped in diamonds, surrounded by legacy—I didn’t feel like I was just trying things on. I felt like I was stepping into my own.

Inside the Collaboration: Dionicia Beck & the Vision of Representation

The woman who helped make the event possible, Dionicia Beck, serves as the store director of Tiffany & Co. at Lenox Square. Her own journey with the company spans nearly two decades.

“I’ve been trying to get a Juneteenth event. Like, why wouldn’t we? Like, we’re in Atlanta!”

She encouraged attendees to think deeply about the symbolism in the jewelry:

“When you look at these beautiful jewelry collections, they’re not just jewelry…When you think of a lock, what do you think? You think of protection. When you think of Tiffany Knot, you think of togetherness. You think of a bond. When you think of Hardware, you think of resilience.”

To end the event, she offered a toast in Bowman’s honor with champagne and company branded chocolate. In her message, she left the crowd with a challenge:

“Find your Tiffany’s.”

Belonging, Regardless of Budget From Bowman's embrace to the staff's attentiveness, and the graceful live music in the background, I felt like I had a seat at the table, even if I didn't swipe a card. This Juneteenth, we weren't just celebrating freedom—we were trying it on. And it fit. This event was a beautiful cultural collide & the first of its kind for the Tiffany & Co. brand; produced & curated by Porscha Sinclair. "It was important that the evening be an authentic representation of both Kellie Bowman & Tiffany & Co. As both are distinct, elevated and intentional brands," said Sinclair in a statement.