On Juneteenth, a day that symbolizes liberation and Black resilience, Atlanta welcomed a new culinary jewel to the fine dining scene in 2025: Steak Market 44 (SM44).

Source: @damecreates / @damecreates

The Black-owned venue opened its doors in Midtown with a bold mission: elevate the culture, redefine luxury and do it all with unapologetic flavor. Founded by pro basketball veteran Alade Aminu and headlined by celebrity Chef Willie Wallace, SM44 isn’t just a new elevated hotspot; it’s an experience, a journey and a movement.

From Court to Culinary: Alade Aminu’s Vision for SM44

Alade Aminu is no stranger to the spotlight, but this time he’s trading jerseys for generational wealth. The former elite athlete and international basketball star is now building a legacy that centers his roots and uplifts his community.

“There’s not too many Black-owned fine dining places in Atlanta, you can probably count them on one hand,” Aminu told me. “So we’re setting a new standard here, pushing for elegance, for Michelin-level quality and for us to be proud of what we’ve created.”

That pride wasn’t just talk. Throughout the evening, Aminu beamed with excitement, especially when introducing his two daughters, who joined him in the private dining room alongside close friends and family.

Source: @damecreates / @damecreates

“They’re spoiled,” he joked, “But they know they’re blessed.”

Every element of SM44 feels intentional—from the Turkish-imported tiger painting (valued at over six figures) to the velvet-lined speakeasy downstairs. Aminu’s worldly travels have shaped the ambiance, giving guests a passport to beauty and culture without ever leaving Atlanta. He’s already a pro in the restaurant industry, with popular sports eatery Bar44 in Marietta. This new establishment is a nod to not only the previous owner of Steak Market, but also his Georgia Tech jersey number: 44.

The Main Ingredient: Chef Willie Wallace Brings Star Power to the Plate

If Aminu is the visionary, Chef Willie Wallace—also known as “Thee Main Ingredient”—is the flame behind the flavor.

Source: @damecreates / @damecreates

The Flint, Mich., native has cooked for some of the biggest names on the planet, including Kanye West, Travis Scott, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rick Ross, Rickey Smiley, Janelle Monáe, Keyshia Cole, DJ Drama, and a roster of NBA and NFL players.

Chef Willie’s résumé isn’t just hot—it’s historic. He played a vital role during the production of Kanye West’s Grammy-winning Donda album, keeping the team fed during the sold-out listening events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Soldier Field. He was also the featured chef for Essence’s “My City 4 Ways: Atlanta” tour presented by Ford.

But at SM44, the red carpet is rolled out for everyone.

“It’s probably going to be the best experience they’ve ever had when it comes to food,” he told me. “I take the Creole flavors from my family in Louisiana and mix that with everything I’ve learned traveling the world.”

Fine Dining With a Soulful Kick

Let’s be clear: this food is not for the faint palate. Be ready to clean your plate of all the flavors packed into beautifully crafted plates.

I got a taste of the Korean Fried Butter Chicken—crispy, bone-in, and glazed with a sweet Gochujang sauce, served over garlic mash and green beans. It was rich, bold, and deeply satisfying. For dessert, Aminu made sure that I tried the Biscoff Croissant Bread Pudding with vanilla bean ice cream—warm, spiced, and just sweet enough to feel like a reward.

SM44’s menu pays homage to global flavor while staying rooted in Southern comfort. Many of the dishes are personal to Chef Willie, especially the Creole bone-in ribeye, jerk lamb chops, and Ponchartrain oysters, which reflect his Louisiana roots and world travel. Even the sides go above and beyond, including what he proudly described as “the first and only sweet potato risotto on any Atlanta menu”—a buttery, brown sugar-laced twist on a traditional staple that speaks to his creative edge.

Chef Willie called the menu “blessed and highly flavored.”

I couldn’t agree more.

To round out my meal, I ordered a custom peach margarita—light, smooth, and just sweet enough to complement the richness of the food. On my next visit, I’ve already got my eye on the Lychee Martini, Cognac + Clutch, and a possible sweet red or white from their wine list. The drinks match the energy of the room: curated, elevated, and made to be savored.

A Table for the Culture

SM44’s opening night included suited servers, crystal chandeliers, live music and Black guests in black-tie attire. The night was both refined and radiant.

Guests were greeted with affordable valet (yes, in Midtown Atlanta!), statement backdrops for photos and three luxurious levels—including a hidden speakeasy perfect for private moments or a cigar-and-hookah lounge vibe imported straight from Dubai.

“People don’t mind spending money when they feel like it’s worth it,” Aminu explained. “So we made sure it’s worth it—from the customer service, to the food, to the parking. You’re not just dining, you’re experiencing something.”

Mentorship on the Menu

What struck me most was how deeply Aminu and Chef Willie care about the future, not just of their business, but of young Black chefs in Atlanta. The two hinted at plans to launch a mentorship program and even a possible TV show where aspiring culinary creatives can shadow them and soak up game.

“If I had known how far this chef life would take me, I might’ve started sooner,” Willie admitted. “That’s why I want to show the youth—there’s power and purpose in this craft.”

Final Bite: Legacy on the Plate

SM44 isn’t chasing trends, it’s setting a tone. With Chef Willie in the kitchen and Alade Aminu at the helm, the restaurant is a blueprint for what happens when talent, discipline and purpose meet. It’s not just about who’s on the guest list or how well the steak is plated (though both are top-tier). It’s about the mindset behind the mission: creating a space where Black excellence doesn’t have to be explained, only experienced.

What they’ve built here is more than a moment—it’s a message. If this opening night is any indication, SM44 won’t just survive Atlanta’s upscale haute cuisine—it’ll lead it.

10/10. I’ll be back.