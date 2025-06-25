Diddy Prosecutors Drop Kidnapping, Arson & Aiding and Abetting Sex Trafficking Charges Just 1 Day Before Closing Arguments

The prosecutors in Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ case have made a shocking move just ahead of closing arguments.

Source: Variety / Getty

Just one day before closing arguments are scheduled to go down in Diddy’s federal criminal trial in New York City, prosecutors have pulled back on some key testimony, per TMZ. The government dropped the kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking charges against the Bad Boy founder, prosecutors told Judge Arun Subramanian in a letter. The government is showing that it is following the judge’s instructions to “streamline” jury instructions.

It looks like prosecutors think they’ve failed to prove Diddy allegedly kidnapped former employee Capricorn Clark and Cassie when she was allegedly held at the London Hotel. The prosecution is also dropping the attempted arson claim that stems from allegations that Diddy blew up Kid Cudi’s car in a jealous rage; prosecutors never directly linked Diddy to the fire during the trial.

Prosecutors have not explained what elements of sex trafficking they will withdraw from jury instructions, but they are not dropping the all sex trafficking charges, only certain elements. They have also specified, according to TMZ, that they want an instruction that just because women gave prior consent to sexual acts, it does not mean that consent can never be withdrawn.

This decision comes just one day after Combs spoke in court, deciding not to testify. After standing up, Judge Arun Subramanian asked how Combs is feeling, to which he said, “I’m doing great, Your Honor. I’ve been wanting to tell you thank you. You’re doing an excellent job,” per Variety.

When Diddy was subsequently asked if he has discussed his decision not to testify with his lawyers, he interruptied the judge, saying, “Yes, thoroughly.”

“That is my decision, Your Honor,” Combs said about not testifying. “That is solely my decision. I mean, it’s my decision with my lawyers.”

The prosecution and defense will present their closing arguments on Thursday and Friday, June 26 and 27. The jury is expected to deliver a verdict next week, and, if convicted, Combs could spend the rest of his life behind bars.