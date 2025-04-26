Diddy Passes On Plea, Judge Says Roll The Tape Of 2016 Cassie Assault In Upcoming Sex Trafficking Trial

The trial for disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is quickly approaching, and recent reports show that he was offered a plea deal, which he rejected. In addition to Diddy’s plea deal, a judge finally ruled on the infamous surveillance footage depicting abuse of his former girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

According to TMZ, prosecutors offered Combs a plea deal, but he declined, choosing to have his day in court. Prior to this report, there was much speculation about whether he even received an offer. The details of Diddy’s plea deal remain undisclosed, but its rejection signals Combs’ intent to fight the charges against him. He has pleaded not guilty to racketeering, conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. These charges allege that Combs coerced and abused multiple people for years, with the help of associates, and silenced victims through blackmail and violence. The indictment also accuses him of using force or coercion to compel a woman into commercial sex acts between 2021 and 2024. His trial begins May 5, 2025.

Judge Allows 2016 Cassie Video As Evidence To Show At Trial

Though Combs’ legal team fought vigorously against it, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled to allow jurors to view a video showing Combs assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. The video, which surfaced in May 2024, shows Combs, wearing only a white towel, punching, shoving, and dragging Cassie, and throwing a vase in her direction. Shortly after the video was released, the father of seven posted an Instagram video apologizing for his behavior, stating he was “truly sorry” and that his actions were “inexcusable.” He claimed the brutal incident made him “disgusted then” and he remains “disgusted now.” However, he later deleted the video from his page.

ABC News reports that Combs’ legal team argued against the video’s admission, claiming it was “deceptive” and “not in accordance with the actions that took place,” alleging that portions were sped up or taken out of order. Nevertheless, Judge Subramanian determined that the video’s relevance to the case outweighed any potential prejudice against Combs. Prosecutors consider the video “critical to the case,” and it is alleged that the assault occurred during a “freak off,” a term prosecutors use to describe Diddy’s elaborate, drug-fueled sex parties that involved sex workers.

These new developments come after Combs’ legal team asked for the trial to be delayed by two months. As previously reported, his attorneys claimed that the prosecution was slow in turning over evidence for discovery. As a result, they haven’t had enough time to comb through the evidence. The judge did not rule in their favor, pointing out that Combs has hired four law firms, and between those law firms, there are enough people to get through the evidence.

The upcoming trial proves to be tricky as two more charges were added to the music producer’s indictment: sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, bringing his total to five charges.

The trial will take place in New York City, and will likely include testimony from four accusers, including Cassie, who elected to reveal her identity. The other three victims have asked to remain anonymous.