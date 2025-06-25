Missy Elliott & Ludacris Lose Control With Uber & Waymo’s Autonomous ATL Ride Service, Driverless Luxury Ensues

Turns out it’s not just music that makes Missy Elliott and Ludacris “Lose Control,” driverless cars do too. The copacetic collaborators have teamed up with Uber and Waymo to help announce that Atlanta is officially rolling into the future with autonomous vehicle rides.

Source: Uber / Waymo

The companies announced the news Tuesday, June 24, via a video showing Missy and Luda test-riding Waymo’s all-electric self-driving Jaguar I-PACE. The two glided through the city with zero human assistance, setting the tone for what’s to come.



In the video, the two leave ATL’s Ponce Market and they’re floored by the car’s knowledge of the city.

“I just wanna know how it recognizes all these Peachtrees in Atlanta,” Luda jokes, referring to the city’s famously confusing street names. “This joker’s from the A,” Missy laughs. “It’s from the ‘A.’”

The two Hip-Hop legends reminisce about their studio sessions and collaborations, agreeing it’s always a party when they link up. They also revisit Ludacris’ iconic verse on Missy’s track, “One Minute Man,” which Missy proudly calls “one of the best verses ever.”

Uber & Waymo Detail What Riders Can Expect:

Starting now, Uber users in Atlanta requesting an UberX, Comfort, or Comfort Electric may be matched with a Waymo autonomous ride for no additional charge, according to an official press release.

Source: Uber / Waymo

Once matched, riders can either opt in or stick with a traditional Uber ride experience. If they choose the Waymo experience, however, it means unlocking the car, opening the trunk, and kicking off your trip all from the Uber app, with no driver onboard.

Uber and Waymo report that at launch, the service spans 65 square miles of the city, from Downtown to Buckhead to Capitol View, with future expansion plans already in the works. If you’re eager to ride like Missy and Luda, you can up your chances of matching with a Waymo vehicle by adjusting your Ride Preferences in the Uber app.

This rollout makes Atlanta the second city, after Austin, to feature Waymo rides exclusively via Uber.

ATL, will you be riding without a driver via Uber and Waymo?