Celebrity

Cardi B Slams 'Haters' Questioning 'Wap' and 'Up' On Album

Am I The Drama? Cardi Castigates ‘Haters’ Questioning The Inclusion Of ‘WAP’ & ‘Up’ On Upcoming Album—’Go Cry About It!’

Published on June 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B isn’t backing down from her decision to include some of her biggest singles on her upcoming album.

2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The rapper took to X on Wednesday, June 25, to address the online chatter surrounding her long-awaited album, Am I The Drama? While many fans were just happy to see that the former reality star is finally releasing another project after seven years, others were focused on the fact that two older singles were already on the tracklist.

Though Cardi has yet to release a follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy, she hasn’t been absent from the music world, releasing multiple chart-topping singles in the meantime. Two of those, “WAP” and “Up,” are set to appear on Am I The Drama?, which raised some eyebrows from “haters” accusing the artist of including them solely to pump up album sales.

“This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this,” Cardi began in her message via X. “‘WAP’ and ‘Up’ are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album.”

She went on to say that “people search” for both singles “all the time” on her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which was released in 2018, insisting, “They deserve a home.”

“I let haters make me not submit ‘WAP’ for the Grammys and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want,” she continued, pointing out that those singles will not contribute to the album’s first week sales. “So what are yall even crying about??? Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly…Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!”

“WAP,” Cardi’s first collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Up” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a week, even scoring the rapper a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammys.

The New York native released her third single from the album, “Outside,” on Friday, June 20, after debuting it at a Spotify event at Cannes Lions two days prior. Am I the Drama? drops on Friday, Sept. 19.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Cardi B For Your Information News Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2010 Joy To The World Fest - Gala

Here We Go Again: Diddy Back In Court Asking For New Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3

The Evolution of Jay Ellis: From ‘Insecure’ To Action Star & Family Man

Global Grind
Intimate moment. Young sensual naked african couple of lovers kissing while taking foamy bath with candles together

Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

MadameNoire
Black In White Portrait Series

'Black In White' Portrait Series: Bevy Smith Invites Us To Have A Seat At Her Table

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close