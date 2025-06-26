Am I The Drama? Cardi Castigates ‘Haters’ Questioning The Inclusion Of ‘WAP’ & ‘Up’ On Upcoming Album—’Go Cry About It!’

Cardi B isn’t backing down from her decision to include some of her biggest singles on her upcoming album.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The rapper took to X on Wednesday, June 25, to address the online chatter surrounding her long-awaited album, Am I The Drama? While many fans were just happy to see that the former reality star is finally releasing another project after seven years, others were focused on the fact that two older singles were already on the tracklist.

Though Cardi has yet to release a follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy, she hasn’t been absent from the music world, releasing multiple chart-topping singles in the meantime. Two of those, “WAP” and “Up,” are set to appear on Am I The Drama?, which raised some eyebrows from “haters” accusing the artist of including them solely to pump up album sales.

“This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this,” Cardi began in her message via X. “‘WAP’ and ‘Up’ are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album.”

She went on to say that “people search” for both singles “all the time” on her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which was released in 2018, insisting, “They deserve a home.”

“I let haters make me not submit ‘WAP’ for the Grammys and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want,” she continued, pointing out that those singles will not contribute to the album’s first week sales. “So what are yall even crying about??? Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly…Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!”

“WAP,” Cardi’s first collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Up” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a week, even scoring the rapper a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammys.

The New York native released her third single from the album, “Outside,” on Friday, June 20, after debuting it at a Spotify event at Cannes Lions two days prior. Am I the Drama? drops on Friday, Sept. 19.