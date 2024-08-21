Nice Try, Troll: Cardi B Blasts Bleaching Allegation After Posting Pregnancy Pic–‘This Baby Sucking All The Energy Out Of My Body’

Cardi B recently clapped back at a detractor who asked if she was bleaching her Belcalis baaawdy amid her pregnancy.

“Why must y’all be so dumb?” asked the rapper who’s expecting her third child with her estranged husband, Offset.

On Wednesday, the “Enough” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to user @BlairNMZ who commented under a pic of Cardi and her best friend Star Brim saying;

“Has Cardi been bleaching her skin?”

“Bleaching while pregnant? Why must y’all be so dumb?” Cardi clapped back. “Actually, no! I’m pregnant and slightly anemic. This baby is sucking all the energy out of my body, making me look pale, with sunken eyes and green veins. I can’t tan under the sun because I get hot super fast and feel dizzy… PLEASE STOP THINKING WITH YOUR A**HOLE!”

The pic in question was from Star Brim’s recent birthday party where Cardi wore baggy jeans and had her bump on full display.

Several followers have since jumped to Cardi’s defense and they’re urging people to let her experience her pregnancy in peace.

Cardi Recently Opened Up About Her Sophomore Album Cover On Twitter

Before blasting the detractor about alleged bleaching, Cardi actually had a lighthearted exchange with a fan about her album after they offered to buy her a Hermès bag that she was on the hunt for.

“I’m on my way to France to see if I can find Cardi the Hermès bag that she wants 😆 @iamcardib I got you sis,” the post, shared from the @CardiBBFan X account, read.

Happy about the prospect of receiving a shiny new Hermès bag, Cardi said she would return the favor to the gracious fan by releasing the cover art for her forthcoming album.

The Bronx native’s post triggered a wave of reactions from fans, including one netizen who asked her to confirm if her album cover was truly ready. Cardi replied to the comment;

“Album covers are taken ….I just don’t know which to pick.”

