Cardi B Blasts Bleaching Allegation
Nice Try, Troll: Cardi B Blasts Bleaching Allegation After Posting Pregnancy Pic–‘This Baby Sucking All The Energy Out Of My Body’
Cardi B recently clapped back at a detractor who asked if she was bleaching her Belcalis baaawdy amid her pregnancy.
“Why must y’all be so dumb?” asked the rapper who’s expecting her third child with her estranged husband, Offset.
On Wednesday, the “Enough” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to user @BlairNMZ who commented under a pic of Cardi and her best friend Star Brim saying;
“Has Cardi been bleaching her skin?”
“Bleaching while pregnant? Why must y’all be so dumb?” Cardi clapped back. “Actually, no! I’m pregnant and slightly anemic. This baby is sucking all the energy out of my body, making me look pale, with sunken eyes and green veins. I can’t tan under the sun because I get hot super fast and feel dizzy… PLEASE STOP THINKING WITH YOUR A**HOLE!”
The pic in question was from Star Brim’s recent birthday party where Cardi wore baggy jeans and had her bump on full display.
Several followers have since jumped to Cardi’s defense and they’re urging people to let her experience her pregnancy in peace.
Cardi Recently Opened Up About Her Sophomore Album Cover On Twitter
Before blasting the detractor about alleged bleaching, Cardi actually had a lighthearted exchange with a fan about her album after they offered to buy her a Hermès bag that she was on the hunt for.
“I’m on my way to France to see if I can find Cardi the Hermès bag that she wants 😆 @iamcardib I got you sis,” the post, shared from the @CardiBBFan X account, read.
Happy about the prospect of receiving a shiny new Hermès bag, Cardi said she would return the favor to the gracious fan by releasing the cover art for her forthcoming album.
The Bronx native’s post triggered a wave of reactions from fans, including one netizen who asked her to confirm if her album cover was truly ready. Cardi replied to the comment;
“Album covers are taken ….I just don’t know which to pick.”
Hit the flip for more.
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110
- Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
- Tamar Braxton Responds To Funky Dineva’s Scathingly Shady Read After Her ‘Heartbreak Retrograde’ Sparks Publicity Stunt Rumors–‘I Did NOT Fake My Accident’
Fans Have Been Waiting For A New Album Since The Release Of Cardi’s Debut Project
Cardi B’s critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy, launched her career in 2018 and secured her place in history with several major achievements. At the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, she won Best Rap Album, making her the first solo female rapper to earn the honor. The album featured commercially successful hits such as “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” and “Be Careful,” and it became the first studio album to have every track certified RIAA Platinum or higher, according to Revolt.
Fans have been waiting for Cardi to release her next masterpiece. In a June Rolling Stone cover story, the 31-year-old artist opened up about the delay of her highly anticipated sophomore album. She shared that she has been putting the final touches on the project in recording studios across Los Angeles, Miami, and New York and collaborating with featured artists, carefully considering every detail to ensure the project meets her high standards.
“Until I have the album ready, I’m not going home,” the mother of three told Rolling Stone writer Mankaprr Conteh. “I’m a different person every single day. When I’m in a good mood and I’m with my friends, [I’m] like, ‘Damn, I want my sh*t to be played in this club.’ But then I might be mad with my man, so it’s like now I want to do this song. But then I want to do a pop record. I want to do my sing-y sh*t.”
Cardi Says She Wants To Get Snatched After Her Pregnancy
Once the femcee releases her sophomore album, it seems she’ll be turning her attention to achieving her post-birth body goals. During an Instagram Live video on Aug. 14, the hip-hop star addressed online critics and some fans who had commented on her weight gain. Cardi revealed that she discovered she was pregnant shortly after filming her music video for “Enough,” and she took the opportunity to call out those who had been critical of her body changes.
“Y’all was making fun of me thinking that I was getting extra surgeries. All along, I just gained 15lbs cuz I’m a pregnant hoe, “ the star said at the 12:17 minute mark.
Cardi B plans to take her time to transform her body. The New York star mentioned that once she achieves her ultimate physique, she won’t hesitate to call out those who criticized her body. Cardi B believes her naturally slim frame means she’ll lose weight quickly post-birth.
“The time as soon as I give birth I’m going to work out,” she added. “And when I look snatched, I’m not going to be humble… Imma look the f*** good and I’mma remind ya’ll b*****… Snap back is gonna be on a thousand.”
What do you think about Cardi B gearing up to drop her sophomore album? Do you think it will be worth the wait?
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110
- Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
- Tamar Braxton Responds To Funky Dineva’s Scathingly Shady Read After Her ‘Heartbreak Retrograde’ Sparks Publicity Stunt Rumors–‘I Did NOT Fake My Accident’
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
-
Platinum's Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club's Changes, Celebrity Clients
-
Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault