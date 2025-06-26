Celebrity

White House Uses Usher's "Hey Daddy" In Trump video

Some S**t Just Cringeworthy: White House Posts Embarrassingly Corny ‘Daddy’s Home’ Video Set To Usher’s Hit Song, Fans Revolt

Published on June 26, 2025

Donald Trump Usher Daddy's Home
Source: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images / Getty

Democrats are often accused of using entertainers and celebrities to pander progressive policies to audiences who are likely fans of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and other popular cultural figures. Typically, the move induces second-hand embarrassment and anger among Black voters who want to be addressed as intelligent adults, not children who can’t resist a shiny bauble. However, celebrity-based pandering isn’t the only way to draw ire from left-wing voters…

Donald Trump returned to the United States from the NATO summit in the Netherlands and was greeted via a social media post that will either make you break your teeth cringing, or pop a blood vessel in rage. Apparently, someone (very, very white) thought it would be a cheeky good time to use Usher Raymond’s hit record “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)” to welcome the orangeman back stateside.

First and foremost, Donald John Trump is nobody’s patriarch. Secondly, just because you act like “the führer” of Nazi Germany doesn’t mean that you’re a “daddy.” The song choice was ostensibly a nod to comments that NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte made during a sit-down meeting with Trump during the summit, where they discussed the current conflict between Iran and Israel, according to The Independent.

“They’ve had it,” Trump said. “They’ve got a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard. You know, they fight like hell. You can’t stop them, let them fight for two, three minutes, then it’s easier to stop them…”

Rutte interjected: “And then daddy has to, sometimes, use strong language.”

Usher fans were none too pleased with the MAGA bigot using a Black man’s art to prop up his fragile ego. One Twitter user @WandaNon replied directly to the post saying, “Usher needs to sue Trump and his team for using this without permission. SUE the meat off their bones!”

The White House better relax and play with something safe. Black folks not having it.

