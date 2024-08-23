Pure/Hilarity: Black Twitter Goes Bonkers Over Bogus Beyoncé Buzz Ahead Of #DNC2024 Finale, Blasts TMZ For Bey-boozling Blunder

That loud buzzing you heard yesterday was the BeyHive getting in formation for Beyoncé‘s rumored special guest appearance at the DNC finale that, after hours of anticipation, was debunked in a shocking development that shattered social media.

Earlier in the day, multiple “sources” across social media spread the Beyoncé rumors that quickly escalated into loud rumblings of a live Beyoncé performance, with people posting clips of a soundcheck featuring her music.

Moments later, in a now-infamous moment, TMZ reported that multiple sources confirmed Beyoncé “will be the big surprise performer as VP Harris officially accepts the Democratic party’s nomination to run for president.”

“As you’d expect, Beyoncé’s appearance is a huge deal, not only for Harris and the Party but in Chicago as well. We’re told Chicago PD is on high alert as it’s involved in security for Beyoncé at the United Center arena,” the report read.

Oh, but there’s more: the White House Political Director tweeted a bee emoji, further stirring up suspicions of a special appearance.

Naturally, the Hive (and whole entire internet) went bonkers over Queen Bey potentially hitting the stage for her first televised performance in years.

But, shortly before the convention finale began, a conflicting report insisted Bey would not be in the building. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the singer would not be attending the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” Bey’s rep Yvette Noel-Schure revealed to the outlet. “The report of a performance is untrue.”

She then followed up on Instagram with a post showing her watching the DNC at home.

“Do not report rumors. FOCUS,” wrote Schure.

In a rare L for the trusted breaking news source, TMZ re-entered the chat and admitted that their reports were inaccurate, writing: “To quote the great Beyoncé: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down … we got this one wrong.”

And yes, the ensuing dragging to Hell and back was absolutely hilarious.

