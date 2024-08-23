Entertainment

Funniest Reactions To Debunked Beyoncé Surprise At DNC 2024

Pure/Hilarity: Black Twitter Goes Bonkers Over Bogus Beyoncé Buzz Ahead Of #DNC2024 Finale, Blasts TMZ For Bey-boozling Blunder

Published on August 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 15

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024

Source: METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

That loud buzzing you heard yesterday was the BeyHive getting in formation for Beyoncé‘s rumored special guest appearance at the DNC finale that, after hours of anticipation, was debunked in a shocking development that shattered social media.

Earlier in the day, multiple “sources” across social media spread the Beyoncé rumors that quickly escalated into loud rumblings of a live Beyoncé performance, with people posting clips of a soundcheck featuring her music.

Moments later, in a now-infamous moment, TMZ reported that multiple sources confirmed Beyoncé “will be the big surprise performer as VP Harris officially accepts the Democratic party’s nomination to run for president.”

“As you’d expect, Beyoncé’s appearance is a huge deal, not only for Harris and the Party but in Chicago as well. We’re told Chicago PD is on high alert as it’s involved in security for Beyoncé at the United Center arena,” the report read.

Oh, but there’s more: the White House Political Director tweeted a bee emoji, further stirring up suspicions of a special appearance.

Naturally, the Hive (and whole entire internet) went bonkers over Queen Bey potentially hitting the stage for her first televised performance in years.

But, shortly before the convention finale began, a conflicting report insisted Bey would not be in the building. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the singer would not be attending the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” Bey’s rep Yvette Noel-Schure revealed to the outlet. “The report of a performance is untrue.”

She then followed up on Instagram with a post showing her watching the DNC at home.

“Do not report rumors. FOCUS,” wrote Schure.

In a rare L for the trusted breaking news source, TMZ re-entered the chat and admitted that their reports were inaccurate, writing: “To quote the great Beyoncé: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down … we got this one wrong.”

And yes, the ensuing dragging to Hell and back was absolutely hilarious.

What would you have wanted to see Beyoncé do at the DNC? Rousing speech, performance or both? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over Queen Bey’s debunked appearance on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415

Related Tags

Beyonce Democratic National Convention DNC Rally Joe Biden Kamala Harris Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Love Island
22 Items

Now, Why Is Netflix In It? Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close