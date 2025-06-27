OWN’s ‘Somebody’s Son’ Finale Exclusive Clip: Joshua Wrestles Between Choosing Chambriel Or Tamerras

OWN’s latest unscripted series, Somebody’s Son, is coming to a close with a spicy finale, and BOSSIP has got an exclusive clip of Joshua wrestling with his decision. Will he choose Chambriel or Tamerras?

Source: Somebody’s Son

Inspired by the viral #SomebodysSon hashtag that took social media by storm, the series brings the online celebration of Black love to the screen, following three single, successful Black men as they search for their forever person. In Somebody’s Son, however, these bachelors won’t be navigating their romantic journeys alone; their mothers are coming along for the ride.

Source: Somebody’s Son

Each man is introduced to four accomplished and discerning women, all of whom have high expectations and no intention of settling for anything less than real love. As the sparks start to fly, the women are hit with a twist: not only will the men’s mothers be involved in the process, they’ll also be living in the same house throughout the experience, watching, advising and sometimes stirring the pot.

Source: Somebody’s Son

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

With competitive challenges, heartfelt moments and a few inevitable clashes, Somebody’s Son explores the age-old question: Does a mother really know best when it comes to love? As the bachelors and their moms form opinions, test connections and navigate disagreements, the power ultimately lies in the hands of the women, who make it clear they’re not just there to be chosen, but to see if these men are truly worthy of them.

Full of emotional depth, surprising twists and plenty of mama drama, Somebody’s Son is more than a dating show—it’s a celebration of Black love, family dynamics and the journey to finding someone who truly fits.

Source: Somebody’s Son

About The Cast

Joshua – a 28-year-old NFL Free Agent, and his aunt Oma, a nurse who has been Josh’s primary mother figure, look for a chill and ambitious partner. Joshua’s potential matches are Lexi, a tech marketing manager; Martha, a nurse; Chambriel, a mortgage broker; and Tamerras, a news producer.

James – a 29-year-old cybersecurity engineer, and his mother, Charlease, a founder/managing partner, desire a traditional relationship. James’ potential matches include Bre’Von, an HR manager; Chisom, an IT consultant; Sabranae, a property manager; and Alyssia, a digital marketing coordinator.

Source: Somebody’s Son

Chadd – a 30-year-old SEC financial reporting analyst, and his mother Katina, a cosmetologist and minister, seek a woman of faith who’s ready to start a family. Chadd’s potential matches include Miranda, a corporate HR professional; Loren, a hair stylist and salon owner; Jasmine, an esthetician; and Paige, a business analyst and sports broadcaster.

Source: Somebody’s Son

Somebody’s Son Exclusive Clip

In Saturday’s finale, we see Joshua struggling to choose between Tamerras and Chambriel.

Source: Somebody’s Son / OWN

“I didn’t know this experiement was going to be this difficult,” says Joshua. “I thought it was going to be a cake walk.”

Joshua admits that he’s been locked in to Tamerras because of their physical attraction to each other.

“The physical attraction is everything, but I don’t know if we got deep enough mentally,” says the NFL free agent.

“With Chambriel, it was the opposite,” he adds noting that their physical attraction initially felt “forced.” “But is it enough? Chambriel and I haven’t even had a real kiss yet, how am I supposed to make a decision?”

Both ladies admit to feeling nervous, but Tamerras notes that after seeing Joshua, she feels a sense of calm.

Source: Somebody’s Son / OWN

“When I see him there despite all that anxiety, I’m like, ‘Awww, Joshua.’ I get excited.”

Who do YOU think he’ll choose?

Take an exclusive look below.