News

Singer Steven Thad Salutes R&B Artists With #BMM Tributes

#ThadCover Singer Steven Thad Salutes Standout R&B Artists With Black Music Month Tribute Honoring Usher, Craig David, Ray Charles & Bobby Brown

Singer Steven Thad is closing out Black Music Month with a bang.

Published on June 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In celebration of Black Music Month, rising R&B star Steven Thad is shining a spotlight on the legends who shaped the sound.

Steven Thad
Source: Courtesy Of Steven Thad / Courtesy Of Steven Thad

The Washington, D.C.-based artist released a powerful tribute series via Instagram, recreating iconic album covers from some of music’s most influential Black male voices; Usher, Craig David, Bobby Brown, and Ray Charles, while performing self-produced a cappella renditions of their hits.

The visual and vocal homage includes covers of Usher’s “You Don’t Have to Call” from his 8701 album…

Craig David’s “7 Days” from Born to Do It…

Bobby Brown’s smooth classic “Roni” from Don’t Be Cruel…

and Ray Charles’ soulful “Your Love is So Doggone Good” from Love Country Style.

When asked about his inspiration for creating the tributes, Steven Thad said his goal was to celebrate the diversity of Black musical artisty.

“Black artists have consistently played a crucial role in the evolution of music, how it permeates, and how it resonates with various people of all different backgrounds around the world. This month, I wanted to do my part to dissolve this idea that our contributions to the world exist inside of a vacuum.”

He continued,

“We have historically been at the pulse of what keeps music alive and growing, so I wanted to do my part to celebrate a few black artists that have undoubtedly contributed not just to R&B’s evolution, but to music’s evolution as a whole. Their names deserve to be documented in the history books and echoed throughout time, and I hope my tribute was able to aid in highlighting their legacies.”

Thad’s latest single “Smile” is also available now alongside his full discography on all major streaming platforms.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Serayah and Tyler Lepley Ruth & Boaz Junket

Serayah And Tyler Lepley Talk 'Ruth & Boaz' Characters, Black Love & Putting A Spin On The Biblical Figures

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Global Grind

Atlanta Lights Up: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Dazzle At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Party

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close