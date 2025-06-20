The Cristál Ball: Sapphira Cristál Oozes Opera Excellence With A Captivating Queer Celebration, Confirms Interest In An ‘All-Stars’ Run

Just in time for Pride and Black Music Month, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 standout Sapphira Cristál has released her highly anticipated debut album, The Cristál Ball, and BOSSIP’s got exclusive deets on this diva’s dazzling fusion of opera, pop, house, disco, and drag.

“It was actually supposed to drop the week after the finale last year,” Sapphira told BOSSIP. “And I was just not in a place where I was happy with the sound. And I said, you know what, we’re going to take some more time. I think it’s very important that if you’re going to put out art into the world, that you let it breathe, you let it grow, you let it become what it’s really going to be—not just according to plan.”



That decision led to a complete reworking of the album: most of the tracks were re-recorded, remixed, and remastered. Now the final product is cohesive and cinematic, flowing with a mix of classical drama and club-ready confidence.

“Now it flows in this way. I added a couple of interludes to sort of bring everything together and we added the remixes as well… Now we can do it,” she said.



And do it, she did.



From the opera-infused “Keep It Cute” (which cheekily flips the William Tell Overture) to the sexy neo-disco duet “I Believe” featuring Shea Couleé, The Cristál Ball is equal parts vocal showcase, confidence boost, and dance-floor fantasy.

“I have this deep classical background—I went to the Eastman School of Music for composition and opera. And I just wanted to make sure that my roots were in there because as much as I enjoy pop music, opera is where my heart lives,” said Sapphira.



Tracks like “Get Your Flowers” open with the iconic flower duet and evolve into joyful grooves.

“You hear me singing opera,” she added. “There’s probably a bit of operatic technique that I use in every single track here. But the real thing that we really wanted to do is… how can I use my knowledge and my deep roots and infuse music in a way and kind of bring people back to classical music?”



And she’s not just talking sonics—Sapphira is also on a mission to remind people that classical music and queerness go hand in hand.

“As entertaining as it is and as much as, you know, we’re in drag—we look fabulous, we sound fabulous, the music is great—we’re also telling a story about the origins of opera and how queerness and opera have always been sympatico,” she explained. “There’s nothing wrong with finally finding our true harmony together.”

On Receiving Her Flowers

In a full-circle moment, Sapphira reflected on the people who gave her her flowers while she was still blooming, and those who continue to do so now.

“My mom is the one that gagged me—the first person who gave me my flowers in drag,” she shared. “Because I told her I was gonna do drag… and she just said, I don’t want to see it… And I said, you wouldn’t even recognize me if you saw me, mother. And she said, you don’t think I recognize my own child? Let me see the pictures right now.”



The photos changed everything.

“When she saw her exact response—and I quote—was, ‘Oh s*** you look like me.’ Followed by, and I quote, ‘You f*****g did that s***.’”



But one of the most powerful moments of affirmation came from the Queen herself, RuPaul.

“At DragCon, she just told me, ‘You will work forever. If you want to work, you’ll always work. You are what it’s all about.’ And when she said those words to me… I just thought to myself, you know what, I’m okay. Because I was feeling a little down… and she said, you are what it’s all about. You’re so funny, you’re so smart, you get it. You understand this whole thing… That was really special to me.”

On Vegas Life & A Potential All-Stars Return



Sapphira is now living and working in Las Vegas as a headliner in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!—and loving every second.

“It’s been really a lot of fun. There’s a hot tub over here in the apartment and a pool and it’s just been sort of like… I don’t know if I would say summer camp—but kind of like summer camp,” she said. “We usually call Drag Race summer camp because that really is—honey, that’s boot camp. This is summer camp, this is fun.”



So would she come back for All-Stars?

“You know, if all the stars align, yeah, of course,” she said. “I love Ru, I love the show, I love everyone on the show. When I returned to step down as Miss Congeniality, it was like being back home.”



But if she returns, she’s coming correct.

“When you give all you give, when you give what I gave, you can’t go back and just be like… you gotta get ready to give something,” she said. “That’s the thing about being Sapphira. You’ve always gotta one up yourself… If you do your 100% best, then nobody can shake you.”



Sapphira Cristál’s debut album The Cristál Ball is out now on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. This Pride Month, let it be your glittering soundtrack for joy, resilience, and queer celebration.