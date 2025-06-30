Celebrity

Drake Gets Drageed Online For Shirtless Gym Selfie

Surgical Summer: Drake Gets Abs-olutely Obliterated Online As Shirtless Selfie Sparks ‘Fake Abs’ Frenzy

Published on June 30, 2025

Drake took to social media on Saturday to post a shirtless selfie, but instead of praise, the rapper ended up getting relentlessly mocked for long-standing plastic surgery rumors.

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The Toronto native posting a shirtless picture in the gym reignited the rumors that he achieved his abs via plastic surgery, which has followed him through multiple rap beefs. It all started when he posted a series flicks to Instagram with the caption, “I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type.”

While Drizzy obviously wanted to showcase his hard work, also including a photo of him running outside, he was instead met with comments accusing him of building his body on a surgery table. Rumors of Drake getting liposuction and “abdominal etching” have been swirling for years, which stems from a diss track against the Toronto native almost a decade ago.

In 2016, rapper and podcast host Joe Budden brought allegations of Champagne Papi’s surgically sculpted body to life in the diss track “Afraid.” Pusha T went on to echo a similar sentiment in his song “Infrared,” a 2018 diss track against Drake that included the lyrics, “surgical summer” and “snip, snip, snip.”

Kendrick Lamar brought those same allegations to the forefront in his Drake diss, “Euphoria,” rapping: “Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one / Let your core audience stomach that, then tell ’em where you get your abs from.”

All of that leads to Aubrey’s recent upload, which received a ton of comments questioning the definition of his abs versus the rest of his physique.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLdtFKduI4U/

“No shoulders, no biceps, deflated chest but extremely defined abs lmao 😂,” one fan commented under his post.

Another added, “Ordered abs from temu n forgot to add shoulders n tri lol.”

Despite these rumors repeatedly resurfacing, Drake has denied going under the knife multiple times. In April 2024, he shared a text exchange with his mom, writing, “I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma,” per All Hip Hop.

The rapper has yet to address the backlash to his latest post, but it’s safe to say he’s not beating the allegations anytime soon.

