Drake Drags ‘D**k Sucker’ Joe Budden On New Album, His Denim Nemesis Calls The Canadian ‘Corpse’ A Dead Man Walking

Drake took several shady shots at “d**k sucker” Joe Budden with the release of his new album, but the perturbed podcaster says their post-rap battle beef is M.I.A. as long as the Canadian’s “corpse” career is still D.O.A.

While everyone else is feeling the love for Valentine’s Day, habitual haters Drake and Joe Budden tagged in for one more round of beige-on-beige rage. Of course, Drake couldn’t let the holiday stop him from coming out swinging after a year under fire. On $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor, the “First Person Shooter” star once again took aim at Joe. However, Budden blasted the baiting as desperation when Drizzy should “spin the f**king block” after “99 ni**as done jumped on your a**.”

Jesus, take the wheel if Joe Budden is the voice of reason!

Drake Trolls Joe Budden On His Finsta Before Dropping The “Gimme A Hug” Diss

In the rollout for Drake’s new joint album with PND, he trolled his opps on the plottttwistttttt finsta. Amid the expected assortment of nude women, catchy captions, and dated duck lips selfies, Drake threw shade at Joe Budden. He didn’t insult Joe directly, hinting that the video clip of him walking in public was enough of a drag. “$$$**TTING MEEEEEE,” he wrote in the caption.

On Friday’s release of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, he doubled down on the shade while bringing up another ex.

“Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6” he wrote about his fellow Canadian who co-hosts with Joe. “Hate to see you with a d**k-sucker,” he rapped.

The beef started brewing with Joe Budden in 2023 when he accused Drake of not growing with immature music on For All The Dogs. Throwing shade on your Finsta will prove him wrong!

As BOSSIP previously reported, Drake dragged Joe as a miserable has-been hating from the sidelines because he can’t get back in the music game.

“For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering,” Drake responded in ’23.

Check out Drake’s latest Kendrick Lamar diss and Joe Budden’s response that Drake is a dead man walking after the flip!