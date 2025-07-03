Nappy Boy Blessings: T-Pain & Clinton Sparks Bet Big On Esports With Star-Studded Global Gaming League Launch

Grammy-winning artist T-Pain and music industry veteran Clinton Sparks are betting big on the future of esports, with some fellow celebs.

The duo recently launched their Global Gaming League (GGL) with a flashy, entertainment-filled event in Las Vegas that brought out a roster of stars and teased what organizers are calling a new era of competitive gaming. Hosted by Nick Cannon and Jermaine Dupri, the kickoff included a live performance by Soulja Boy and a pre-season exhibition match between T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Gaming and Bryce Hall’s Hall Pass Gaming, complete with a friendly $10,000 wager.

Billed as the world’s first multi-title, live-action gaming entertainment league, the GGL brings together celebrity team owners, professional gamers, influencers, and fans under one digital sports umbrella. With “SZN ZERO,” the league’s pre-season, now underway, the full inaugural season is expected to debut later this summer, featuring eight celebrity-led teams.

“We’re making gaming the new cultural centerpiece,” said T-Pain, who serves as GGL’s Executive Director of Strategy and sits on the board. “Everybody games. It’s time for the world to see what that really looks like when the stakes are high and the lights are on.”

The GGL is headquartered at a 43,000 square foot esports campus in Las Vegas and backed by a leadership team with roots in entertainment, hospitality, and gaming, including Chairman Jeff Hoffman, COO Michael Fuller, and EVP of Talent Jason “JROC” Craig. The league’s official game slate includes modern titles like Call of Duty and Rocket League, as well as retro favorites like Mario Kart, Street Fighter, and Tetris, all played live in front of an audience and streamed globally.

“The GGL isn’t just another gaming league,” said Clinton Sparks, GGL’s Founder and CEO. “We’re building a cultural movement that fuses gaming with music, fashion, and celebrity energy in a way that’s never been done before at this scale.”

A press release reports that so far confirmed team owners include:

T-Pain (Nappy Boy Gaming)

Jermaine Dupri

Bryce Hall

Flavor Flav

Gillie Da Kid

Wallo

Kaash Paige

Through the GGL Global Nomination Program, the league is also opening the door to international players, offering casual and aspiring gamers in cities like Tokyo, Toronto, Lagos, and Boston a chance to join one of the celebrity-led teams by applying via globalgamingleague.com.