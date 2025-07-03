News

T-Pain & Clinton Sparks Host Their Global Gaming League Launch

Nappy Boy Blessings: T-Pain & Clinton Sparks Bet Big On Esports With Star-Studded Global Gaming League Launch

T-Pain and Grammy-nominated DJ Clinton Sparks have started a global gaming league.

Published on July 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Grammy-winning artist T-Pain and music industry veteran Clinton Sparks are betting big on the future of esports, with some fellow celebs.

T-Pain
Source: Shane O’Neal / : Shane O’Neal

The duo recently launched their Global Gaming League (GGL) with a flashy, entertainment-filled event in Las Vegas that brought out a roster of stars and teased what organizers are calling a new era of competitive gaming. Hosted by Nick Cannon and Jermaine Dupri, the kickoff included a live performance by Soulja Boy and a pre-season exhibition match between T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Gaming and Bryce Hall’s Hall Pass Gaming, complete with a friendly $10,000 wager.

Billed as the world’s first multi-title, live-action gaming entertainment league, the GGL brings together celebrity team owners, professional gamers, influencers, and fans under one digital sports umbrella. With “SZN ZERO,” the league’s pre-season, now underway, the full inaugural season is expected to debut later this summer, featuring eight celebrity-led teams.

“We’re making gaming the new cultural centerpiece,” said T-Pain, who serves as GGL’s Executive Director of Strategy and sits on the board. “Everybody games. It’s time for the world to see what that really looks like when the stakes are high and the lights are on.”

The GGL is headquartered at a 43,000 square foot esports campus in Las Vegas and backed by a leadership team with roots in entertainment, hospitality, and gaming, including Chairman Jeff Hoffman, COO Michael Fuller, and EVP of Talent Jason “JROC” Craig. The league’s official game slate includes modern titles like Call of Duty and Rocket League, as well as retro favorites like Mario Kart, Street Fighter, and Tetris, all played live in front of an audience and streamed globally.

T-Pain
Source: Shane O’Neal / : Shane O’Neal

“The GGL isn’t just another gaming league,” said Clinton Sparks, GGL’s Founder and CEO. “We’re building a cultural movement that fuses gaming with music, fashion, and celebrity energy in a way that’s never been done before at this scale.”

A press release reports that so far confirmed team owners include:

T-Pain (Nappy Boy Gaming)

Jermaine Dupri

Bryce Hall

Flavor Flav

Gillie Da Kid

Wallo

Kaash Paige

T-Pain
Source: Shane O’Neal / : Shane O’Neal

Through the GGL Global Nomination Program, the league is also opening the door to international players, offering casual and aspiring gamers in cities like Tokyo, Toronto, Lagos, and Boston a chance to join one of the celebrity-led teams by applying via globalgamingleague.com.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Diddy Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison On Prostitution Charges, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere

Real Recognize Real: Black Social Media Users Rally Around Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Pick

Global Grind
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
2020 Essence Magazine Wellness House

Why Dr. Jackie Says Women Must Take Charge Of Their Health

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close