T-Pain & Checkers Launch BBQ-inspired '$5 T-Pain For Real Meal'

Nappy Boy Bites: T-Pain Partners With Checkers & Rally's To Launch BBQ-inspired 'T-Pain For Real Meal'

Published on September 19, 2024

T-Pain Checkers Meal

Source: Checkers / T-Pain

T-Pain continues the trend of celebrity fast food meal deals by partnering with Checkers & Rally’s for the “$5 T-Pain For Real Meal.”

One of the latest crazes in the fast food industry is celebrity meal deals which double as affordable food and a way for stars to further connect with their fans. They also can be widely successful like Travis Scott’s 2020 meal deal which was so popular it created a beef shortage at the Golden Arches.

Now according to a press release, T-Pain is the latest sharing his favorite meal with the world from Checkers and Rally’s.

T-Pain $5 Meal Deal

Source: checkers / Rally’s / Checkers/Rally’s

The fast food chain reports that T-Pain created a savory BBQ-inspired feast appropriately dubbed “$5 T-Pain For Real Meal.” The meal will be available at Checkers and Rally’s until November 17. Included in the deal are a Checker/Rallyburger OR BBQ Spicy Chicken Sandwich, small fry, 16-oz drink, and 8-piece BBQ chicken bites.

If the $5 meal isn’t enough for your hunger, you can also add T-Pain’s New Cheesy Bacon BBQ Buford.

“I’m a big fan of Checkers & Rally’s. It’s one of my go-to spots, so this partnership and collaboration just made a lot of sense for me and something that I’m genuinely excited about. The fact that I get to have my own meal there is crazy! You are not going to want to miss out on the BBQ inspired T-Pain For Real Meal,” said the singer. “This partnership is like a dream collab track that you just know is going to be a hit, especially since it’s available starting at only five dollars, so everyone better be ready to get down with the new T-Pain For Real Meal.”

As an added bonus, Rally’s reports that you can visit TPainForRealMeal.com or scan the QR code on a bag for an opportunity to win two tickets to see the NappyBoy live in Nashville.

