Lizzo Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors with Weight Loss Reveal

Lizzo Lays The Law Down On Ozempic Rumors With Shocking Before And After Pics: ‘I Work My A** Off!’

Lizzo claps back at weight loss drug rumors with side-by-side photos and details of her real fitness journey.

Published on July 6, 2025

Don’t let the slimmed-down waistline fool you! Lizzo didn’t pop a magic pill, she put in the work, and now she’s letting the whole internet know to put some respect on her glow-up!

Celebrity Sightings Lizzo In New York City - May 12, 2025
Source: Aeon / Getty

The Grammy-winning superstar took to Instagram with a little something for the haters alleging she’s on Ozempic. In a side-by-side photo of her body transformation, Lizzo showed the world what discipline, effort, and wellness look like. She captioned the photo:

“The photo on the left is my first time getting lymphatic massage from Flavia, and the right is the most recent! In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on Ozempic soooo bad—here’s the truth!”

No shortcuts. No celebrity weight-loss drug. Just real work, real sweat, and real results. Lizzo revealed her regimen: training three times a week, daily sauna and cardio, adding animal protein back to her diet, meal prep with her personal chef, and a whole lot of intention. Not to mention she’s caught the pickleball bug, added beach walks to her routine, and gets into hiking and monthly detoxes to keep everything aligned.

She’s also getting into the finer things like holistic bodywork and wood therapy—because wellness isn’t just a number on a scale, it’s a whole lifestyle.

“I’m so happy and proud of what I’ve done and no one can take that away from me,” she finished, loud and clear.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLgXtCxshtm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=OXhiNGVlN3o4NzRj
https://www.instagram.com/p/DLgXtCxshtm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=OXhiNGVlN3o4NzRj

Lizzo’s no stranger to being transparent about her body and her mental health. Back in January 2023, she hit her goal weight and posted about it—bikinis and all. And when she’s been down, she’s shared that too. In a 2023 interview with Women’s Health, she opened up about a dark chapter when public controversy left her spiraling.

“I wasn’t present. I wasn’t open and I wasn’t myself anymore,” she said, revealing how the headlines and scrutiny made her retreat inward—even cutting off her therapist.

But that chapter is closed. Now? Lizzo’s locked in, thriving, and making it crystal clear that’s she’s happy and healthy in her skin.

