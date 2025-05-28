Lizzo Claps Her Copious Cakes To Viral Hit 'WHIM WHAMMIEE'
Slimmiee Trimmiee Lizzo Flaunts Her YAMMMIEES & Grammiees To Viral Hit ‘WHIM WHAMIEE,’ Claps Her Copious Cakes On Instagrammiee
We didn’t have Lizzo taking over RAP on our 2025 bingo card, but the Grammy-winning pop star is currently receiving rave reviews for her catchy verse on a remix of Pluto & YK Niece’s viral hit, “WHIM WHAMMIEE.”
For those late to the Pluto party, check out the video below:
While soaking up sun by the pool, slimmy-trimmy Lizzo spit impressive bars over the infectious Zaytoven beat while clapping her copious cakes with her signature carefree charm radiating through the screen.
What started as a fun summer tone-setter might actually be a mainstream HIT based on Lizzo showing a text from Atlanta newbie Pluto asking her to send her verse for the official remix.
Whether she’ll join Sexyy Red on the official remix dropping this Friday remains to be seen, but we’re here for Lizzo entering her rapper era this summer.
The singer-turned-rapper’s latest trending moment comes after she teased her new single, “Love In Real Life” on a Twitch livestream.
When one fan commented, “You look good, queen,” Lizzo didn’t hesitate to show off her curves in a Yitty bodysuit.
“The waist has disappeared, but she still thick tho!,” said Lizzo who couldn’t resist an opportunity for some celebratory cake-clapping.
As previously reported, Lizzo recently announced that she reached her goal weight, revealing that she dropped a shocking 16% of her body fat.
This transformation brings Lizzo back to her smallest size since 2014. We see you, sis!
Do you think Lizzo should be on the official remix? Are you ready to crown “WHIM WHAMMIEE” song of the summer? If not, then what will it be? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Lizzo’s viral “WHIM WHAMMIEE” video on the flip.
