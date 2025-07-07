Politics

Donald Trump and Elon Musk clash over Big Beautiful Bill

Broken Bromance: Big Beautiful Bill Bashed By Elon Musk, Donald Trump Claps Back Childishly

Published on July 7, 2025

COMBO-US-POLITICS-MUSK-TRUMP
Source: ALEX WROBLEWSKI / Getty

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are no longer BFFs. The mercurial duo played nice with each other throughout Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign but anyone with eyes and ears knew that their love affair would ultimately end in a fiery crashout; it was just a matter of when. Well, the entire world watched the first breakup that almost one month ago to the day when Musk volleyed a series of jabs, insults, and alleged crimes at Trump via Twitter (we’re never calling it “X”, Elon can go to hell) over the negative impacts of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill (BBB). Last week, the house voted the BBB into law, and to say that Musk is unhappy with that decision is a massive understatement.

Prior to its passage, Musk threatened to not only primary the Republican Congresspersons and Senators who voted for BBB, he also vowed to sink hundreds of millions of dollars into creating a third party to combat both Democrats and Republicans that he has dubbed the “uniparty,” as in “they are both the same.” It appears that he’s ready to make good on those threats.

We readily admit that watching the girls fight is amusing, however, don’t take Musk;s indignation as righteous by any means. Despite the fact that he believes that the BBB will severely inflate America’s debt, he’s only going this hard against Trump because the BBB left out federal subsidies for electric vehicles that would be of great help to his company, Tesla.

Trump, not one to take insults and trolling on the chin, posted a lengthy clap back at Elon via his Truth Social platform.

In an attempt to out-petty his frenemy, Musk replied, “What’s Truth Social? Never heard of it.” That should tell you all you need to know about the juvenile jousting between the world’s most powerful man and the world’s richest man, two morons using Twitter fingers to type-fight with each other.

