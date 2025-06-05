Politics

Elon Musk and Donald Trump feud online over Big Beautiful Bill

Real HouseOpps Of DC: Donald Trump And Elon Musk’s Twitter-Fingery Troll Tantrum Takes Over Timelines

Published on June 5, 2025

White House Coverage
Source: The Washington Post

President Donald Trump and his DOGE d-rider Elon Musk are having a very messy social media spat for the entire world to see. Anybody endowed with the good sense that God gave them knew that this day was loading from the minute Trump cozied up to his Daddy Warbucks for help winning the 2024 election. The tech bro’s affinity for Trump is dubious at best, but they were willing to do, say, and promote anything as long as it meant that they could get a lil deregulatory dowry for their unholy matrimony.

Trump’s “big beautiful bill” has been under intense scrutiny as people slowly began to realize how the bloated legislation could backfire on them; the PR hit has been ugly for the narcissist-in-chief. Musk, who recently stepped away from the White House—allegedly to tend more to Tesla—has been hypercritical of the BBB online, and the ensuing back-and-forth is something straight out of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On June 6, while meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump couldn’t help himself and broke script to lay into Musk.

Musk wasted no time clapping back at his friend-turned-foe, saying that Trump would have lost the election without the infinity pool of finances that he dumped into the MAGA campaign.

According to the New York Times, Musk spent about $288 million to put Trump over the top in places that he, and other down-ballot Republicans, could have easily lost, a fact that many on the left lamented during the campaign in an effort to show how poisonous this kind of money could be in the political process.

At this point, in the words of Ron Burgundy, things “escalated quickly.” Trump threatened to cancel all the subsidies and other governmental goodies that he tossed Elon for being a good boy.

Musk clearly doesn’t subscribe to the Michelle Obama mantra of “going high” when others “go low” because in response to Trump’s threats, he dropped a “Meet The Grahams” level bomb…

If you check Musk’s Twitter (we’re never calling it “X”) timeline, you’ll see nothing but jabs, shots, retweets, and mocking of the MAGA mob boss. Things got so heated that Steve Bannon, the orange devil’s favorite henchman, demanded that Trump look into Musk’s immigration status to see if he needs to have ICE run down on him and deport him out of the United States!

Elon Musk might not be as beloved by the conservative masses as Donald Trump but he does have strong support and there are some right-wing folks with just enough intelligence to understand that what he is saying about the BBB is absolutely true. Trump has to explain that, and the longer it takes him to make it make sense, the better Musk looks.

This is going to end badly.

