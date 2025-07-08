Cardi B Sparks Stefon Diggs Split Rumors By Wiping Him From Her Instagram, Offset Diabolically Declares, ‘You Can’t Get Rid Of Me’

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs may have already called it quits just one month after making their relationship Instagram official.

Shortly after the rapper and the NFL star went public with their relationship by posting some PDA-filled photos on Cardi’s Instagram page, all of the images featuring Diggs are no longer publicly visible on her profile.

It’s currently unclear when the photos were deleted or hidden from the star’s page, but the discovery comes as she appeared solo at Paris Fashion Week for the Schiaparelli show at Petit Palais.

Romance rumors between Cardi and Diggs first began circulating in October 2024, with TMZ later reporting they spent Valentine’s Day together in February 2025. Over the course of the next few months, the pair continued fueling dating rumors as they attended various events together, including a New York Knicks game during the NBA playoffs.

They finally made things Instagram official on June 1, posting clips from a yacht outing together, which included a photo of them kissing and a video of Diggs getting a lap dance from his girlfriend. Later that same month, the former reality star proudly wore a manicure that featured Diggs’ name, and she posted videos gushing over the football star renting a “real castle” for them during their travels to France.

Many fans were happy to see Cardi finally moving on amid her lengthy, messy divorce from Offset, with whom the rapper was married to for seven years. Offset and Diggs even threw subtle shots at one another over the course of the NFL star’s time with Cardi, but now that split rumors are swirling, Offset seems to be in amazing spirits.

As fans started to notice that Stefon was wiped from Cardi’s Instagram, the former Migos rapper took to Instagram Live to let the world know he’s “like cancer” that never goes away. While he didn’t mention his estranged wife or any clues to explain what he was referencing, the timing has many folks convinced he’s once again subbing his ex.

“You can’t get rid of me. I’m like cancer. You can’t get rid of the cancer,” he said in the video, flashing a huge smile. “I’m harder than all you p**sies.”

As for Cardi and Diggs, not all hope is lost, as the Patriots player still has a photo of him and Cardi on his page as of Tuesday, July 8. So, maybe the deletion of their pics together, on Cardi’s part, is simply promo for her upcoming album, Am I The Drama?.