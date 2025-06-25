Celebrity

Cardi B Flaunts 'Real Castle' Stefon Diggs Rented For Her

The Stefon That Stepped Up: Cardi B Flaunts The ‘Real Castle’ Stefon Diggs Rented For Her In France

Published on June 25, 2025

Cardi B is finally comfortable showing off her new romance, letting the world know of the sweet romantic gesture her new boyfriend did while abroad.

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Source: Elsa / Getty

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 24, uploading multiple videos to her IG Stories that showed off the “real castle” that Stefon Diggs had rented for them during their travels in France. Cardi was excited to show off her new digs, highlighting the fact that the New England Patriots player rented the property because she told him she’s never had the chance to visit the Palace of Versailles.

“Why this man got us staying in a castle? I’m talking about a real castle,” the Bronx native said before turning the camera and showing off the brick castle.

“Look at this. This is a real f***ing castle,” she said as she panned over its architecture. “He said b***h you want [a] castle I’ll give you a castle, b***h. You’ll sleep in a castle, b***h. It’s so crazy.”

The Grammy winner even showed off the interior of the stunning property, posting a clip from inside a dining hall featuring a long, red dining table and huge chandeliers.

“You sit all the way over there at the end so I stare at you,” Diggs said in the clip, making Cardi giggle.

Aaaand for all of the Patriots fans worried that Stefon is too busy courting Cardi to put in work, she also included a clip of Diggs running football drills outside.

“Anywhere anytime #8 gonna put in that work,” she wrote over the clip.

Since then, Cardi’s been gleefully showcasing clips from her time with bae, including her cheering him on as he continues his NFL training regimen overseas.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together in both New York City and Miami in February 2025, according to reports from TMZ. They went Instagram official months later, on Sunday, June 1, when Cardi shared a photo of them gazing into one another’s eyes as they lay on the deck of a yacht.

