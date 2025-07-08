Celebrity

Eva Marcille Reconciles with Ex-Husband Michael Sterling

Bayou Blessings: Eva Marcille ‘Soft Launches’ Reconciliation With Ex-Husband Michael Sterling At Essence Fest 2 Years After Divorce

Published on July 8, 2025

Eva Marcille is spinning the block, announcing her rekindled relationship with her ex-husband years after their divorce.

38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Two years after finalizing their divorce, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her ex-husband, Michael Sterling, have revealed that they are back together. Marcille took to Instagram on Sunday, July 6, to post a video of herself riding in a golf cart with her ex-husband, unveiling their rekindled relationship to the world. According to her caption, the video was captured at Essence Fest, which took place over the Fourth of July weekend in New Orleans.

In the footage, Sterling flashed a smile at the camera before Eva rested her head on his shoulder and giggled. “Happy Essence!” the reality star wrote over the video. “I’m floating🌻 soft launch #ganggang #essencefest.”

The reality star’s fellow Real Housewives took to the comments section to gush over the clip, with Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Gretchen Rossi all leaving heart emojis in support of the relationship relaunch.

Marcille and Sterling first began dating in 2016, with the lawyer proposing in December of the following year. In April 2018, the couple welcomed son Michael Jr., now 7, and got married six months later. Following their Georgia wedding, Marcille gave her 11-year-old daughter, Marley, from a previous relationship Sterling’s last name. Their second son Maverick, now 5, was born in September 2019.

In 2023, the pair split, with Marcille citing “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce filing.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille told People at the time. “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The year after their split, the actress spoke about the weight she lost during the “hard” breakup during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.

“It’s like the stomach flu—you will be skinny afterward,” Marcille said in April 2024. “When you drop a 200-pound person, you’re gonna drop at least 30 pounds.”

