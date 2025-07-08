Nicki Minaj ‘Megan’s Law’ Tweet Mocks Megan Thee Stallion For Cameraman Lawsuit Setback, Cardi Enters The Chat With ‘ENOUGH’

Nicki Minaj is letting her X fingers fly, this time, seemingly subbing Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Jay-Z.

Source: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion via Getty Images

Following news that a federal judge denied Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by her former cameraman, Nicki took to social media with a myriad of messages seemingly aimed at her longtime rival.

The initial Instagram post read:

“What was the name of that law again????????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law? We give God the glory & he’s only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust.”

Minaj seems to be referencing “Megan’s Law,” which is an…interesting choice on her part. Meg referenced the same law—a federal law in the United States requiring law enforcement authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders—in her diss track against Nicki, “HISS.”

“Aye, these hoes don’t be mad at Megan, These hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” the Houston native raps on the song, referencing the fact that Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender. Interesting for Nicki to draw more attention to that on her own accord.

Minaj’s post comes just a few days after reports confirmed that a lawsuit filed by a former cameraman against Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation would go forward, according to Billboard. The man alleges he was forced to witness a sexual act involving Megan and another woman while inside a moving SUV in Ibiza during her 2022 tour, saying the incident created a hostile work environment based on his sexual orientation and that his pay and benefits were later cut in retaliation.

In her next Instagram post, Nicki took aim at Jay-Z, posting a side-by-side of him and Rymir Satterthwaite, a man who has long claimed to be the son of the rapper. The 31-year-old has spent over a decade in a legal battle seeking answers about his identity, and while it’s unclear where it came from and it seems to be inaccurate, the screenshot Minaj posted claims “a judge has granted Raymir’s request to move forward with his case.”

“Oh is this why he was trending the other day? Idk. I hope all is well. To God be the glory,” she wrote in her caption.

Over on X, Nicki went on a slew of other rants, first tweeting something that many fans thought to be a sub at Cardi B. Cardi made headlines this week for deleting all evidence of boyfriend Stefon Diggs off her Instagram, sparking rumors of a breakup.

“It was all good just a week ago 😀,” she wrote, seemingly mocking the end of the rapper’s relationship.

She also doubled down on her mocking of Meg, tweeting about the lawsuit moving forward.

“Oh no. What was that law again? Bwajahaahahhaajajajajajajajajajsssss,” she wrote, adding a GIF of her throwing her head back and laughing.

She continued, “Being a gay man doesn’t give any woman the right to sexually grind on you or have sex in front of you. I remember seeing someone grinding on their hair stylist & he seemed so uncomfortable.”

She then returned her focus to Jay-Z, once again referencing claims she’s echoed for the past few years that she is owed millions of dollars from the rapper for promoting his Tidal streaming service.

“We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt,” she wrote. “It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it nigga. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy.”

In the midst of Nicki’s tweetstorm, Cardi entered the chat, simply telling her to “shut the f**k up” in what many assume is a reply to Nicki’s recent rants.

She continued, “Go to dinner ,go shopping, go to the park…Get off the internet…ENOUGH!!”

Enjoy these looks and day …..and ignore the bored ….Love yall ❤️❤️❤️.”

While Megan Thee Stallion has yet to reply—and we know Jay-Z won’t say a word—Cardi’s tweets just might be enough for another rant from Nicki. So, stay tuned!