WWE Returns To Atlanta & Queen Of The Ring Royalty Jade Cargill Leads The Charge [Exclusive]

The lights are back on at State Farm Arena, and this time, all eyes are on the women. WWE is pulling up to Atlanta this weekend for a back-to-back event takeover featuring Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 and the all-women’s WWE Evolution on July 13. Among the headliners commanding that ring is Jade Cargill, the Queen of the Ring, a history-making powerhouse who calls Atlanta home.

This weekend is personal for Jade. It’s not just another match—it’s a moment of alignment. “I live here,” she told BOSSIP‘s Lauryn Bass. “This is home.”

As WWE Evolution unfolds inside the city’s iconic arena, Jade isn’t just showing up—she’s showing out.

Booked, Busy, and Built for This

When BOSSIP asked what the biggest challenge of WWE life is, Jade didn’t sugarcoat it.

“The constant travel,” she said, eyes focused. “I just got home, got up at four o’clock in the morning, and I’m here right now. Tomorrow I have to travel to Tennessee, then Orlando, back to Tennessee for a show Friday, come back here for a meet and greet… and then we have Evolution on Sunday at 6:30.”

The schedule is relentless, but Jade’s mindset is solid.

“Before I came in here, I had to take a deep breath,” she said. “When I’m in my hotel, I take time to just breathe, take in the energy of the room before I go out there. Because as soon as you leave your hotel, it’s game on.”

Still, she finds joy where she can—vacations to St. Lucia and Turks and Caicos, holiday trips to the Botanical Garden with her daughter, meals at her go-to Atlanta spots like Umi, and relaxing in nature at Piedmont Park.

A Queen With a Crown and a Calling

Jade isn’t just a WWE superstar; she’s a symbol. Since signing with WWE in 2023, her presence has captivated fans worldwide, racking up over 20 million views and solidifying her as a real-life superhero for a new generation.

“I know who I am,” she said. “I had a very supportive family growing up…regardless of what everybody thinks about me, it’s what I think about myself. I have a little girl at home, and she needs to know she can do any and everything she puts her mind to.”

That’s not just talk—it’s stitched into her gear.

“I wear broken glass because I’m here to break glass ceilings.”

Black Women in Sync: The Power of Partnership

Her tag team with Bianca Belair wasn’t just a flex; it was a cultural reset.

“Rather than everybody thinking we’re going to work against one another, we’re like, ‘Let’s shock the system and work with each other,’” Jade said. “We did something that’s never been done with those tag team titles—and we lifted them.”

She also paid homage to Naomi for setting the tone.

“Why not do that for the next generation?” she said. “We’re just here to create footsteps.”

Evolution Isn’t Coming—It’s Here

This weekend’s Evolution event is a milestone moment for women in wrestling. Jade will be sharing the card with legends like Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella, and she’s not intimidated—she’s inspired.

"We've had the Four Horsewomen—phenomenal women in their own right," she said. "But we have so much more to go. This is just the beginning. We're going to continue to demand more."

When fans fill State Farm Arena Sunday night, she says they should expect nothing short of greatness.

“Loud, proud, and powerful. You’re going to see beautiful attire, women holding their head high, owning their crown. I am the 2025 WWE Women’s Queen of the Ring.”

From ATL to Everywhere: Jade’s Story Comes Home

Even with a movie on the way—True Threat, starring Jonathan Majors—Jade’s priority is clear.

“Right now, I just want to dig deep into wrestling and make this my foundation. Everything else will come, God-willing.”

She is currently preparing to stand in the ring in Atlanta, in front of a roaring crowd, under arena lights that once felt far away. But, she’s not just wrestling.

She’s fulfilling prophecy.

Catch Jade Cargill live at WWE Evolution this Sunday, July 13 at 6:30 PM inside State Farm Arena. Tickets for all weekend events are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

