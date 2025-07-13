‘Love Island’ Season 7 Serves Surprises, Snubs & Serious Side-Eye Before The Finale!

Love Island Season 7 is winding down, and the drama is still hitting like a tequila shot on an empty stomach.

Source: Kim Nunneley / Peacock

The second-to-last episode was a whole rollercoaster! There were tears, family reunions, bombshell texts, and one brutal elimination that had the internet ready to flip the whole villa upside down. Let’s break it all the way down because there’s a lot to unpack.

Family Reunion: Tears, Laughter & Judgment

The episode kicked off with a full on love fest and tear jerker. The couples were surprised by their family members, and when we tell you the waterworks started the minute mamas and sibings came around that corner? The villa was flooded with happy tears and group hugs. Even the most composed Islanders couldn’t hold the tears.

During the family reunion segment, the Islanders got a healthy dose of feedback from their loved ones about the connections they’ve been building in the villa. But social media wasn’t buying everything that was said. Chris’s mom and sister raised eyebrows online, with some viewers calling straight CAP on their reactions. The internet were saying they kept it extra light when it came to Huda. Why? According to the social media, it’s partly because Huda’s got a strong fanbase (the hudarats), and partly because they didn’t want to risk online backlash or hurt Chris’s chances of making it to the finale.

The Villa Delivers Dinner…With A Side Of Chaos

Just when things were feeling warm and fuzzy, the Islanders got a text. The gang was told they’d be having a Thanksgiving-style dinner to reflect on their time in the villa.

Cute, right? Think again.

Between the toasts and the reminiscing about first kisses and explosive recouplings, there was one last plate to be served—drama. Another text dropped like a plot twist in a Tyler Perry finale: America has been voting, and the couple with the least votes is going HOME. TONIGHT.

Plates were brought out with note cards under them. Each couple had to lift the lid and see their fate. “Congratulations, you have made it to the finale,” read the cards of the lucky ones.

Your Final Four Are…

Amaya & Bryan

Huda & Chris

Olandria & Nic

Iris & Pepe

The Shocker: Chelley & Ace Get Sent Home

Now here’s where things really went left. Chelley & Ace, the only closed-off, exclusive couple in the villa, is gone. Sent packing right before the finale. The entire cast was shook. Viewers? OUTRAGED.

Source: Ben Symons/ / Peacock

Social media lit up like it was Beyoncé drop night. People were calling it rigged, blaming the newer fans for not appreciating the real ones, and even pointing to the all-too-familiar issue of racism when it comes to fan voting on shows like this. Because let’s be real: Chelley and Ace had chemistry, history, and real deal commitment.

Ace told Blavity:

“Honestly, it is a bittersweet moment. We’re leaving a lot of friends behind, but I feel like I came and did what I needed to do. We had a long process throughout this entire season, and once I felt like it was time for me and her to be exclusive, I felt at that moment my journey ended. I was cool with it. It was just time for us to leave.” Chelley chimed in: “It’s a bittersweet moment, honestly. We got to walk out together, so that means we won. So there’s not anything more I could really ask for. It’s just the feeling of leaving everybody behind. The close friendships that we made, the people that we love so much. It’s like, “Damn, we’re not going to wake up to you guys anymore.” But I mean, we still get to wake up together. So it’s just one of those things of like, “Hey, I guess it had to end at some point,” you know?”

Both pointed out what many of us know—editing is real. You see maybe an hour a night, but they’re living 24 hours a day. Whole storylines and real moments get left on the cutting room floor. So what you think you saw might just be a snippet of a much bigger picture.

Still, their exit hit hard. The only Black couple in the villa, the most solid one at that, eliminated right before the finish line? It don’t sit right.

Who’s Taking The Bag?

The finale airs Sunday, July 20, at 9 p.m. Eastern, and one lucky couple will walk away with $100,000 and a whole new fanbase. We don’t know if there’s a reunion episode yet, but we hope to get one. We need resolution, shade, closure, and maybe a surprise return or two. Don’t play with us, producers.

As for Chelley and Ace—we’re rooting for their love, their glow-ups, their fashion deals, their podcast, whatever comes next. Because villa or not, we see them.

Who are YOU rooting for to win the finale? And do y’all think Ace and Chelley got done dirty? Let us know in the comments.