Rihanna Teases Name Plan for Baby No. 3: ‘It’s Tradition At This Point’

Rihanna is giving fans some insight into the naming process as she prepares to expand her family once again.

Source: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The singer, who is currently pregnant with her third child, showed up to the Smurfs premiere in Los Angeles with both of her babies by her side. Rihanna—who shares son RZA, 3, and Riot, 23 months, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky—revealed some of her plans for baby number three, including whether or not she’s going to keep with tradition when thinking of a name.

“I’m excited for tonight. Tonight is going to be fun, and we get to watch the movie together for the first time. I get to watch it in its full completion. So, that should be interesting,” she told Extra. “Everybody gets to watch it on the 18th. So, we’re really going for it now. It’s finally being birthed. We’ve been working on it for so long. So, like, a few years now, actually. And it’s happening…You know, you start working on something and 2025 feels so far away and then we’re here.”

Of course, the soon-to-be mama of three was asked about how her little ones feel as they wait on the arrival of another sibling, to which Rih confirmed, “Oh, they’re delighted.”

She played coy when asked about the sex of her next baby, insisting, “You have to wait and see. Oh, my gosh, are you guys going to be so hurt if it’s a boy? I’ve always wanted a girl. God knows best, right? And I love my boys.”

While she didn’t give a straight answer on that, Rihanna did confirm that her third child will keep with the tradition of having a name that starts with the letter “R.”

“I mean, of course. It’s tradition at this point,” she told the outlet.

After leaving the Los Angeles premiere with her kiddos, Rihanna made her way to her go-to dinner spot, Giorgio Baldi, where she changed into another stunning below-the-bump look.

Source: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Fenty founder rocked an Alaïa outfit for dinner, per Vogue, baring her growing bump in a white hooded crop top, which she paired with a low-slung sequinned skirt featuring a voluminous waistband. She topped off her monochromatic look with white pointy-toe heels, black sunglasses, and simple diamond accessories.

It’s unclear when the star is expected to give birth, but one thing we can always count on Rihanna for is serving us maternity looks up until the last minute!