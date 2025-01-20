Rihanna Spotted Headed Into A Recording Studio — Fans Assume ‘R9’ Is Coming

Rihanna has sparked new album rumors several times since releasing her last album, ANTI, in 2015. After cameras spotted the Fenty founder walking into a recording studio, fans think she is finally recording her ninth studio album. However, some fans believe Rihanna Navy is getting ahead of themselves.

The Barbadian singer was spotted on Jan. 18 near a New York City recording studio, looking rather cozy in sweats and sneakers. Hopeful fans are excited about the spotting, thinking she may be recording a new album, but more skeptical Navy members point out that she could be recording something other than music.

@ririswrld tweeted, “YALLLLL WE WONNNN.”

Other fans asserted that she was more than likely recording for her role in the upcoming Smurfs movie.

“Probably doing finishing touches on the smurf album,” @iam_alvin__ wrote.

Another X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote “There’s no way she’s still recording for the smurfs soundtrack either so we getting R9 soon y’all.”

While the mother of two could be recording new music, the Smurfs theory does check out. According to PEOPLE, Rihanna was cast as Smurfette in the upcoming movie. Fans continue to impatiently wait for some new tunes, although nearly 10 years passed since her last album release. Still, Rihanna remained relatively clear on her desire to make new music. As a new mother, the singer shifted her focus to family and being there for her children.

In reference to being a working mother, she said “It’s very different. The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that’s going to rob you of time with your child. That’s the currency now, that’s where it goes. The magnitude of how much it weighs.”

In 2024, she told Entertainment Tonight that she wanted to approach new music from a different perspective.

“I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the [new] album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio.”

Nevertheless, she promised fans that music would come eventually.

“I’m gonna start — give me a second!” she said. “I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears — with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”

Is Rihanna Rih-Tiring Soon?

Though Rihanna has promised new music, she may be sending mixed signals. As previously reported, in November 2024, during a Fenty Beauty launch in her hometown of Barbados, she gave a speech that held undertones of a retirement from music.

“I always say music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me,” she admitted. “I was able to create in other ways that were very sincere, genuine, organic and authentic to the things that I love so it doesn’t even feel like a job. But when you bring it home, I can express to you guys what this day means for me to be able to celebrate with the people that deserve it the most.”

Rihanna fans should hold on tight to her last album because it may be even longer before we get new music from the hitmaker.