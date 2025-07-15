Popeyes Pops Out With The Official Launch Of Its First-Ever Signature Sauce

Popeyes is officially joining the sauce scene with the debut of its first-ever Signature Sauce—a bold, creamy creation inspired by its New Orleans roots and designed to elevate every bite.

Available now across the U.S. and Canada, the new sauce is making a splash alongside the launch of Popeyes’ limited-time Chicken Dippers, a snack-sized option packed with flavor and crunch.

The new sauce isn’t just another condiment—it’s a bold, soulful blend crafted to be undeniably Popeyes. Drawing on the Louisiana “holy trinity” of bell pepper, celery, and onion, and seasoned with garlic and just the right kick of hot sauce; this sauce stands apart from anything else on the Popeyes menu.

“Popeyes Signature Sauce is one of a kind with its creamy, irresistible flavor designed to be the perfect companion to every Popeyes menu item. We took our time developing it over the last five years, ensuring we landed on something undeniably Popeyes,” said Chef Amy Alarcon, VP of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes. “Creating a signature sauce is a monumental moment for our brand, and one we approached with care, knowing it had the potential to become an iconic part of our menu. It’s incredibly unique and ownable to our Cajun roots, which is a true testament to our Louisiana heritage.”

Designed for optimal dipping, the Signature Sauce comes in a newly designed round dipping cup, encouraging fans to savor “Every. Last. Drop.” It pairs effortlessly with Popeyes’ menu favorites, from Cajun Fries and Chicken Sandwiches to the newly released Chicken Wraps and now, Chicken Dippers.

Chicken Dippers, available for a limited time, are made with thin strips of all-white chicken breast meat, hand-battered in Popeyes’ signature Louisiana garlic and spice blend. At just $4.99*, they’re a flavorful yet convenient snack—ideal for solo snackers, families, or on-the-go dipping enthusiasts.

For those looking to build a bigger meal, Popeyes is rolling out a new digital ordering feature: Build Your Own Bundle. Available exclusively through the Popeyes App and website, the bundle lets guests mix and match three proteins and two sides for just $20**, offering flexibility and ease for group orders.

While the Chicken Dippers are only around for a limited time, Popeyes Signature Sauce is here to stay. It’s a flavorful new staple that reflects the brand’s deep culinary roots and bold, Southern spirit. Chicken Dippers are available now at participating Popeyes restaurants across the U.S. and Canada—don’t miss out on this crispy, dip-worthy combo before it’s gone!